KID CUDI AND ISTITUTO MARANGONI MIAMI LAUNCH FULL-TUITION SCHOLARSHIP FOR ETHNIC MINORITY ASPIRING DESIGNERS

IMM x The Kid Cudi Scholarship Kid Cudi on IMM Campus with Fashion Design Student

Grammy winner Kid Cudi teams up with Istituto Marangoni Miami to break barriers in fashion education, offering a life-changing chance for emerging designers.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) is excited to join forces with Grammy-winning artist, actor, and cultural icon Kid Cudi to announce The Kid Cudi Scholarship—a full-tuition opportunity designed to uplift the next generation of visionary fashion designers. This scholarship is dedicated to empowering talented students from ethnic minority groups, providing them with access to world-class education, industry mentorship, and the resources needed to turn their creative dreams into reality. Open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents, the scholarship supports high school seniors and recent graduates who are ready to embark on their fashion journey. It is reserved for students from African American, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian & Pacific Islander American, and Hispanic American backgrounds who demonstrate both exceptional promise and financial need."This scholarship is for those who have the passion, the ideas, and the drive to redefine fashion," said Kid Cudi. "We’re looking for the next great American designer."With a career that has continuously pushed creative boundaries, Kid Cudi’s foray into fashion has been as bold and unconventional as his music. His partnership with Istituto Marangoni Miami reflects a shared commitment to fostering the next generation of talent, ensuring that emerging designers have the resources and opportunities to bring their visions to life.This collaboration follows Kid Cudi’s partnership with IMM during Miami Art Week 2023, where his Members of the Rage (MOTR) line was displayed on the ground floor of the campus, with a merchandising installation designed by IMM fashion students. During the event, IMM recognized Cudi’s impact on fashion and creativity by awarding him an Honorary Master’s Degree in Fashion Design.The Kid Cudi Scholarship will cover full tuition for selected students enrolling in IMM’s Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design program. Known for its innovative approach to fashion education, IMM provides students with direct access to industry leaders, global networking opportunities, and hands-on experience in design.“We are honored to partner with Kid Cudi on this vital initiative. It represents a significant step towards creating greater opportunity and access within the fashion industry," said Hakan Baykam, CEO and President of Istituto Marangoni Miami. "By providing this scholarship, we are removing financial barriers for exceptionally talented students from underrepresented communities and equipping them with the access, tools, and support they need to succeed.”Applications for the Kid Cudi Scholarship are now open, with submissions due by May 1, 2024. Aspiring designers eager to seize this opportunity can find more details and apply at https://fashion.istitutomarangonimiami.com/the-kid-cudi-scholarship/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.