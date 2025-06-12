Sugar Sugar™ Opens Clean Beauty Franchise in Bowie, MD Featuring Comfort Sugaring™, Organic Spray Tans, Vegan Facials

Shalaen and her team are excited to bring plant-based beauty to Melford. Sugar Sugar was built as a solution. Not as a franchise. Get ready to try something more more effective and gentler on your skin.

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Sugar™, the nation’s leading clean beauty franchise, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 16921 Melford Blvd, Suite 105, Bowie, MD 20715. Owned and operated by Shalaen Yancey, Sugar Sugar™ Bowie officially opened its doors on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, offering a full menu of services including Comfort Sugaring™ hair removal, organic airbrush spray tanning, vegan facials, and Brow Science™.

Known for its modern, plant-based approach to self-care, Sugar Sugar™ has built a national reputation as the go-to destination for those seeking non-toxic skincare, gentle waxing alternatives, and results-driven beauty solutions—all wrapped in a warm, boutique spa experience.

“Bowie Is the Right Fit for Clean Beauty”

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring Sugar Sugar to Bowie,” said franchise owner Shalaen Yancey. “This community truly embraces health, wellness, and sustainability—all values that align perfectly with our brand. My goal is to offer guests a fresh alternative to traditional waxing and facials, and to show how clean beauty can still deliver real results.”

As a passionate advocate for holistic living and client care, Shalaen’s vision is to create a safe, inclusive space where clients feel heard, celebrated, and cared for—while experiencing top-tier plant-based skincare and professional-grade service.

A Clean Beauty Franchise for a Health-Conscious Community

Bowie is a thriving hub in Prince George’s County, with a fast-growing population that values clean living, smart beauty choices, and accessible wellness. With a strong median household income and highly educated residents, Bowie offers the ideal foundation for a clean beauty studio like Sugar Sugar™ to flourish.

“Bowie is absolutely ready for Comfort Sugaring™,” said Jeri Lucco, Director of Development for Sugar Sugar™. “We’re thrilled to support Shalaen as she introduces Maryland to our signature sugaring hair removal, vegan facial therapies, and organic spray tans. She’s bringing something truly unique to this market—something that’s already transforming communities across the country.”

Services Now Available at Sugar Sugar Bowie

Sugar Sugar™ Bowie is now booking appointments for a full range of clean beauty services, including:

Comfort Sugaring™ Hair Removal – A modern, waxing alternative using a proprietary blend of sugar, lemon, and water. It’s more gentle, less painful, and better for sensitive skin than traditional waxing.

Organic Airbrush Spray Tanning – A hand-applied, custom tan using eco-certified, non-toxic ingredients that leave skin glowing and hydrated—never orange or streaky.

Vegan Facials – Plant-based facials tailored to your skin’s needs, featuring high-performance botanicals that hydrate, brighten, and restore without harsh chemicals.

Brow Science™ – Our exclusive approach to natural brow shaping, sugaring, tinting, and laminations that define and enhance brows using clean, skin-safe methods.

Skin From Scratch™ – Sugar Sugar's renowned, proprietary product line. The full line is natural, organically derived, gentle and incredibly effective at the same time.

Join Us for the Grand Opening Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening at Sugar Sugar™ Bowie will host a launch event featuring special offers for first-time guests, live demos of sugaring hair removal, skincare consultations, and exclusive giveaways. It’s the perfect opportunity for the Bowie community to discover a healthier, more sustainable way to glow.

“Our goal is to provide services that not only make you look good but make you feel good—knowing you’re choosing something cleaner, smarter, and more aligned with your values,” said Yancey. “This studio is a reflection of the future of skincare and beauty.”

About Sugar Sugar™

Sugar Sugar™ is the first clean beauty franchise in the U.S., specializing in sugaring hair removal, vegan skincare, organic airbrush spray tanning, and Brow Science™. With a commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and ingredient integrity, Sugar Sugar™ offers boutique-style studios where clients receive effective, plant-based services and an elevated guest experience.

Sugar Sugar Bowie

16921 Melford Blvd, Suite 105

Bowie, MD 20715

