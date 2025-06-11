Parlay HVAC Solutions Sponsors Industry Webinar to Help Contractors Tackle the R-454B Refrigerant Shortage

Parlay HVAC sponsors a June 12 webinar to help contractors tackle the R-454B shortage and prep for Canada’s 2026 refrigerant shift. Register now for insights!

BRADFORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the HVAC industry faces a major shift in refrigerant standards, Parlay HVAC Solutions is proud to announce its partnership with leading industry media to sponsor an urgent and timely webinar: “How Contractors Can Navigate the R-454B Shortage.” The live session will take place on June 12, 2025, at 2:00 PM EDT, with on-demand access available for registrants following the event.

With the U.S. phasing out R-410A in new HVAC systems as of January 1, 2025, and Canada expected to follow suit by January 1, 2026, the transition to A2L refrigerants like R-454B and R-32 is creating widespread concern across the sector. One of the most pressing issues? A rapidly growing shortage of R-454B in cylinders, just as contractors ramp up for the busy summer season.

This must-attend event will break down:

- The driving forces behind the R-454B shortage

- What Canadian and U.S. contractors can expect in the months ahead?

- Actionable steps contractors can take today to stay ahead of regulations and supply issues

Safety tips for working with R-454B and R-32 in the field

“Parlay HVAC Solutions is deeply invested in helping our industry partners prepare for the evolving refrigerant landscape,” said Ryan Schlarb, Owner of Parlay HVAC Solutions. “With over 75 years of combined experience in HVAC innovation, we understand how quickly things are changing and how critical it is for contractors to adapt. This webinar is a key step in staying informed and ahead of the curve.”

Webinar Details:

- Title: How Contractors Can Navigate the R-454B Shortage

- Date: June 12, 2025

- Time: 2:00 PM EDT

- Duration: 1 hour live + on-demand access

- Register: Click here to register

About Parlay HVAC Solutions

Parlay HVAC Solutions is a Canadian HVAC manufacturer specializing in drop-in replacement systems for aging Skymark Skypak units. Their flagship R-SKYPAK line offers reliable, energy-efficient gas and electric models that simplify installation, reduce structural modifications, and meet evolving building performance standards. Proudly made in Canada and built with contractors in mind, Parlay’s products help building owners and HVAC technicians stay ahead in an ever-changing industry.

Whether you're dealing with outdated equipment or navigating the A2L refrigerant transition, Parlay HVAC Solutions offers the exact replacement solutions you need.

Contact:

Parlay HVAC Solutions

Phone: 416-908-7889

Email: info@parlayhvacsolutions.com

Website: www.parlayhvacsolutions.com

