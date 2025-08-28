MyBTCX.com Adds Khipu for Instant Crypto Purchases in Chile

MyBTCX.com Buy Bitcoin with Khipu Buy Crypto in Chile Buy Crypto with Khipu Buy Crypto in Chile with MyBTCX

Chilean users can now buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and dozens of other cryptocurrencies instantly using Khipu — a secure and bank-integrated local payment solution.

Buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency has never been easier. MyBTCX.com empowers users with instant crypto access using Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Khipu, SEPA, PIX, and more.” — Duane

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyBTCX.com Integrates Khipu to Expand Crypto Purchases in Chile

MyBTCX.com, the global cryptocurrency platform designed for a fast, non-custodial, and user-friendly trading experience, has officially added Khipu to its list of supported payment methods. This integration provides Chilean residents with a direct, secure, and efficient way to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and a broad range of cryptocurrencies directly from local bank accounts — eliminating delays and reducing dependence on traditional card payments.

What is Khipu?

Khipu is a Chilean electronic payment system that connects directly with bank accounts to facilitate real-time online payments. Founded in Santiago, the platform automates bank transfers through encrypted connections, streamlining digital transactions and enhancing security. Already widely adopted for e-commerce, bill payments, and digital services, Khipu’s integration with MyBTCX.com makes it a trusted bridge between the Chilean financial system and the global cryptocurrency market.

Why Khipu is Ideal for Crypto Purchases

Speed and security define Khipu’s advantage. Because transactions are routed directly through banks in real time, users can capture crypto market opportunities instantly. Khipu eliminates the need for lengthy account numbers or intermediary processors, minimizing errors and ensuring an excellent purchase process.

Security is equally important: authentication occurs entirely within the customer’s banking environment, protecting sensitive information and adding a layer of trust and transparency to every transaction.

How to Buy Bitcoin, Ether & More with Khipu on MyBTCX.com

1. Create an Account — Sign up on MyBTCX.com and complete identity verification under Chilean KYC/AML standards.

2. Select a Cryptocurrency — Choose BTC, ETH, or from dozens of supported assets such as Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP) and many more.

3. Choose Khipu as the Payment Method — Enter the purchase amount in Chilean pesos (CLP) and provide a valid destination wallet address.

4. Complete the Transfer — Authenticate the payment via the Khipu system directly in the banking app. Once confirmed, MyBTCX.com credits the purchased cryptocurrency instantly.

Expanding Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum

While Khipu provides a seamless path to purchasing Bitcoin and Ethereum, MyBTCX.com also supports more than 100 cryptocurrencies. Chilean investors can diversify into stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) or explore trending assets like Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC).

A Global Platform with Local Payment Support

Although Khipu is a Chile-specific solution, MyBTCX.com’s global reach means international users with Chilean bank accounts or CLP funds can also benefit from this payment option. Alongside Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayID, SEPA, PIX, and Faster Payments, Khipu strengthens MyBTCX.com’s ability to serve a diverse international crypto community.

About MyBTCX.com

Building on the success of MyBTC.ca, MyBTCX.com is a next-generation crypto platform offering access to over 100 digital currencies across 130+ countries. With a focus on speed, non-custodial delivery, and payment diversity, the platform enables users to buy crypto using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa/Mastercard credit and debit cards, SEPA, PIX, PayID, Khipu and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.