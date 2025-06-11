Evident Partners with LuxCreo, Bridging CAD Design and 3D Printing for Clinics and Labs

This partnership with LuxCreo is a major leap forward. Together, we’re giving labs and clinics the ability to scale without compromising quality or increasing their overhead.” — Paolo Kalaw, CEO of Evident

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evident, a global leader in dental CAD design and digital workflow solutions, announced a new strategic integration with LuxCreo, a leader in personalized medical and dental devices, most known for “4D Aligners.”The CAD design stage has long been a production bottleneck for dentists and dental labs in an otherwise streamlined digital workflow. This partnership addresses that by embedding Evident’s expert CAD design services and AI-driven quality control tools directly into LuxCreo’s recently launched LuxCloud™ ecosystem.This means labs and clinics can now send and receive cases seamlessly between LuxCreo and Evident platforms for a wide range of indications, including aligners, All-on-X, dentures, and crown and bridge cases. It’s a tight API integration that unlocks an end-to-end digital workflow designed for speed, quality, and growth.“Digital production is only as fast as your slowest step,” said Paolo Kalaw, CEO of Evident. “This partnership with LuxCreo is a major leap forward. Together, we’re giving labs and clinics the ability to scale without compromising quality or increasing their overhead.”From Design to Print: Why This Integration MattersKey benefits of the integration include:- One-Touch Workflow: Easily send and receive cases between LuxCreo software and EviSmart’s CAD designers with full transparency.- Expert CAD Design, On-Demand: Get access to Evident’s global network of dental CAD design experts, reducing reliance on in-house design staff.- Real-Time Case Tracking and Instant Communication: Stay in control with live case status updates and instant communication with your expert design team via direct chat.- AI-Powered QC: Automated AI checks for scan and prescription quality ensure consistency before design begins.- Scalable Production: Expand your aligner offering without growing your headcount — ideal for labs and DSOs looking to scale efficiently.A New Era of AI-Driven AutomationEarlier this year, Evident launched EviSmart, its AI-powered dental automation platform, focused on eliminating inefficiencies in dental workflows while enhancing clinical precision through intelligent scan and RX quality control. This works hand-in-hand with Evident’s expert CAD design services, creating a seamless experience from intake to production.LuxCreo also unveiled LuxCloud™, an automation-first platform that connects its 3D printing hardware with third-party digital tools and software, creating a streamlined, connected experience for digital dental production.The integration represents the convergence of two powerful AI platforms, enabling a more connected dental ecosystem and making fully digital workflows more accessible, scalable, and efficient than ever before.For more information about Evident and its partnership with LuxCreo, visit evidentdigital.com About EvidentEvident is committed to advancing digital dentistry with its reliable network of dental CAD designers and AI-driven solutions that address the key challenges faced by dental labs, dentists, and manufacturers. The EviSmart platform, which includes EviSmart Nest, EviSmart Downloader, and other cutting-edge tools, is designed to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and enhance collaboration across the dental ecosystem.Connect with Evident at evidentdigital.comAbout LuxCreoLuxCreo is the leading platform for personalized medical and dental devices, dedicated to empowering doctors to transform patient care through innovation, speed, and customer success. They empower doctors to design, create, and deliver same-day treatments that enhance smiles, health, and well-being for a wider number of patients.Their unique ecosystem supports dental and medical professionals with onsite, scalable solutions and flexible production with laboratory design and production services. LuxCreo helps doctors grow their practices and improve patient care by delivering more customized and effective treatments with convenience and precision. For more information, visit LuxCreo.com Connect with LuxCreo at LuxCreo.com

