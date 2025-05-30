Evident Launches "EviSmart Comm" to Streamline Case Communication Between Labs and Dentists

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evident, a provider of digital dental workflow solutions, today announced the release of EviSmart Comm, a new module in the EviSmart platform designed to simplify and organize communication between dental labs, dentists, and internal teams.EviSmart Comm allows labs to grow their business and strengthen relationships with dentists by centralizing case-specific communications in one place, significantly reducing the risk of missed updates that lead to delays and costly remakes.“Much of the delay and cost in digital dentistry can be traced back to miscommunication,” said Paolo Kalaw, CEO of Evident. “EviSmart Comm was built to address that by giving labs and dentists a shared space to communicate clearly, with full case context.”Improving Communication in Digital WorkflowsEviSmart Comm is a HIPPA & GDPR-compliant channel that labs and dentists rely on for case-specific updates.Key functions include:- Case-specific chat threads linked directly to the right case- General messaging between teams and users- Integrated design approvals with visibility for all stakeholders- Secure messaging options to meet compliance needs- Fully integrated with EviSmart LMS, enabling labs to manage communication within a single interfaceOperational Value for Labs and ClinicsLabs using EviSmart Comm report reduced back-and-forth, fewer errors, and shorter turnaround times. The tool helps reduce remakes caused by unclear instructions and supports faster resolution of design or prescription questions.From a business standpoint, the module supports:- Reduced remake rates by improving instruction clarity- Administrative time savings by cutting down on phone tag and follow-ups- Improved collaboration with dental partners- Greater predictability in production and delivery timelines- Stronger, more reliable customer relationships by offering a seamless, professional communication experienceFor clinics, the streamlined communication can help:- Prevent case delays that impact patient schedules- Protect chair time and productivity- Reduce clinical adjustments with better lab alignment- Improve staff efficiency in managing lab coordinationAccess and AvailabilityEviSmart Comm is now available for EviSmart LMS users. Labs can invite dentists directly to join EviSmart Comm. The module functions independently but also integrates with other EviSmart tools, including EviSmart QC.About Evident and EviSmartEvident is committed to advancing digital dentistry by providing Ai-driven solutions that address the key challenges faced by dental labs, dentists, and manufacturers. The EviSmart platform, which includes EviSmart QC, EviSmart Nest, EviSmart Downloader, and other cutting-edge tools, is designed to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and enhance collaboration across the dental ecosystem. By optimizing workflows and improving the flow of data between providers, EviSmart helps deliver top-quality results efficiently and effectively.EviSmart Comm is now available for EviSmart LMS users. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.evidentdigital.com

