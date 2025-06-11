Infection Shield Launches 10 Minute IPAC Mini Assessment to Help LTC Homes Strengthen Infection Prevention Readiness

Kamyab Ghatan MD, CIC®, AL-CIP™ IPAC Mini-Assessment

Infection Shield launches free 10-min IPAC Mini Assessment to help LTC homes quickly identify gaps and boost infection control readiness.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infection Shield, a Canadian leader in infection prevention and control (IPAC) consulting for long term care (LTC) communities, today unveiled its new online IPAC Mini Assessment , a no cost, 10 minute diagnostic designed to help homes rapidly pinpoint critical compliance gaps and prioritize corrective actions before the next respiratory virus surge.A universally relevant tool—built with Ontario rigourDeveloped by Infection Shield’s team of certified IPAC specialists and aligned with Public Health Ontario (PHO) best practices, the Mini Assessment brings the same evidence based approach used in the firm’s comprehensive on site audits to a quick, self guided questionnaire. Only one question references a requirement unique to Ontario’s Fixing Long Term Care Act; the remaining sections reflect universally accepted LTC IPAC standards, making the tool valuable to homes in all provinces—and internationally—seeking to benchmark against top tier performance indicators.Turning guidance into actionable dataAfter completing the secure survey, each participant can assess:• Personalized Scorecard – Personalized score across surveillance, vaccination, environmental cleaning, PPE practices, and outbreak management based on your response.• 30 Day Action Checklist – prioritized tasks mapped to high impact Ministry and PHO guidelines.• Resource Access – Connect with Infection Shield to get helpful resources based on your specific scorecard.• Optional Follow Up Consultation – a complimentary 15 minute review call with an Infection Shield consultant to interpret results and outline next steps.A spokesperson for Infection Shield’s National Chief Infection Control Office stated:“Long term care teams are inundated with checklists, but what they really need is a fast, evidence based way to see exactly where they stand—then a clear path to fix the gaps. The Mini Assessment distills ministry guidance into a ten minute exercise and delivers an action plan the same day.”Meeting new challenges with data driven readinessRecent provincial inspections show respiratory virus preparedness remains a top citation category for LTC operators. Key weak points include inconsistent vaccine documentation, incomplete environmental cleaning logs, and limited staff refresher training on PPE donning and doffing, as well as improper surveillance. Infection Shield’s internal benchmarking indicates that homes closing these three gaps see a 35 % reduction in infection related incident reports within three months.The Mini Assessment was beta tested with a cross section of urban and rural LTC facilities ranging from 60 to 350 beds. Feedback highlighted its brevity, clarity, and actionable output—features Infection Shield believes will accelerate adoption ahead of the 2025–26 outbreak season.How to participateLTC administrators, Directors of Care, and IPAC leads can access the assessment immediately at:No sign up is required beyond a valid work email, and all responses remain confidential. Infection Shield will release anonymized, aggregated benchmark data later this year to help the sector identify province wide trends and emerging risks.About Infection ShieldInfection Shield is a Toronto based infection prevention and control consultancy dedicated to elevating safety and compliance in long term care, retirement, dental, and congregate living settings across Canada. Services include comprehensive IPAC audits, real time PPE and hand hygiene monitoring apps, outbreak support, staff education, and policy development. With more than a decade of sector experience, Infection Shield helps healthcare organizations turn complex regulatory requirements into practical routines that protect residents, staff, and reputations. Learn more at www.infectionshield.ca

