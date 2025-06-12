FLUXX Awards Hong Kong 2025

Fluxx Awards Conclude Successfully in Hong Kong, Honoring Global Leaders in Business, Healthcare, & Wellness

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluxx Awards, a premier global recognition platform for trailblazers in business, healthcare, and wellness, concluded successfully at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong on June 5 and 6, bringing together a distinguished group of industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers. The two-day event served as a high-impact forum to honor individuals and organizations driving measurable transformation through visionary leadership, strategic excellence, and disruptive innovation.

This year’s Fluxx Awards were graced by esteemed Guests of Honor, including H.R.H. Prince Ebrahim, Chairman of Royal Africa Holdings, The Gambia; Marylin (Maz) Schirmer, a visionary innovator and global pioneer in women’s mindset and emotional well-being; Tam Man Hoi Jack, President of the International Police Association, Hong Kong; Marius Mataranga, Retired Police Officer and President of Section 13 – International Police Association, Romania; Mita Vinay, Founder of Bodhsara Wellness and Yoga Beyond the Mat; and Prof. Carlos Rivas Echeverria, Director of Sleepcare Clinics. Their presence contributed to a rich exchange of ideas, diverse perspectives, and cross-industry collaboration.

June 5 featured a vibrant mix of inspiring sessions and celebrations. Host Jatin Kanojia set the tone with opening remarks on leadership and global impact, followed by a powerful keynote from Dr. Shawn Fair on creating emotional experiences to empower teams. The traditional Dragon Dance performance added an artistic flair, while a panel discussion on Global Expansion brought valuable insights from industry leaders. The evening honored outstanding achievers across industries, culminating in an elegant VIP Gala and After-Hours Soirée for honourees and guests.

June 6 spotlighted healthcare and wellness, opened by host Jatin Kanojia and a keynote by Marylin (Maz) Schirmer on innovative mental health care, particularly for women. An artistic performance celebrated creativity in wellness, followed by a panel on healthcare innovation featuring global experts. Awards recognized leaders in medical innovation and holistic wellness, with the evening once again concluding with a VIP Gala and After-Hours Soirée.

Fluxx Events extends its deepest appreciation to its valued sponsors whose support made the event possible. Special thanks to our Emerald Sponsor Limitlessness and Sapphire Sponsor Sleepcare Clinics, Leadership Experience Tour, and Paulig Eye & Health, for their commitment to empowering global leadership and innovation.

Co-Founder & CEO of Fluxx Events, Abhishek Narayan, emphasized the event's broader mission, stating:

“Fluxx was created to recognize individuals who lead with courage, challenge the status quo, and redefine what impact means in their industries. This event is more than a celebration — it’s a strategic convergence of ideas, leadership, and global collaboration.”

The 2025 Fluxx Awards once again demonstrated its strength as a global platform for recognition and thought leadership across high-impact sectors. By celebrating excellence and connecting global leaders, it continues to drive progress and spark powerful conversations.

The next edition will take place in Las Vegas — JW Marriott, December 4–5, 2025 — for another landmark gathering of visionaries worldwide.

About Fluxx Events:

Fluxx Events features two flagship entities: Fluxx Awards, a prestigious recognition platform bringing together over 1,000 participants across 100+ award categories, supported by 20+ strategic partners and 10+ leading sponsors — in Hong Kong and the USA — honoring excellence and spotlighting transformative contributions across sectors; and Fluxx Conference, an elite thought leadership forum that brings together global experts, decision-makers, and changemakers to exchange ideas and drive solutions for the future — in Qatar. Anchored in a commitment to excellence, diversity, and purposeful leadership, Fluxx Events is a catalyst for global progress — where innovation meets recognition, and leadership is celebrated with meaning and impact.

