GlobalComix Launches 'Watch' - A New Hub for Comic and Manga Video Content

Watch comic YouTubers on GlobalComix.

Featuring top YouTube voices in comics, Watch connects fans with curated videos on comics, manga, and toons.

NEW YORK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalComix, the leading digital platform for comics, manga, and toons, is proud to announce the launch of Watch, a brand-new feature designed to spotlight video content from top creators in the comics community.Watch is now live on both the GlobalComix website and mobile app, and is completely free to use. This curated hub brings YouTube videos from a growing roster of talented creators directly to comic fans, offering insights, recommendations, news, and in-depth explorations of comics, manga, and toons.At launch, GlobalComix Watch features content from creators with more than 1 million combined YouTube subscribers:- Comic Drake: https://www.youtube.com/@ComicDrake - Casually Comics: https://www.youtube.com/@CasuallyComics - matttt - comic & manga history: https://www.youtube.com/@mattwith4ts - Blerd Without Fear: https://www.youtube.com/@BlerdWithoutFear - Comics Are Dope: https://www.youtube.com/@comicsaredope - Draw and Talk: https://www.youtube.com/@DrawandTalk - The Short Box: https://www.youtube.com/@theshortboxpodcast4182 - IzzyVerseNYC: https://www.youtube.com/c/IzzyVerseNYC - The Comic Source: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClMDuIc1JLmJeQHW1mQ2Tjg - Comic Krackle: https://www.youtube.com/@comickrackle - Indie Comics Relay: https://www.youtube.com/@IndieComicsRelay “Watch is our way of giving back to the creator community,” said Kevin Van Ness, Director of Community at GlobalComix. “We know how hard it can be for comic YouTubers to get visibility in a sea of content. Watch puts their videos in front of the right audience - fans who are already here to read and love comics.”The feature allows YouTubers to retain all advertising revenue through YouTube’s monetization system. GlobalComix encourages any interested creators producing relevant content to reach out by emailing contact@globalcomix.com.Explore GlobalComix Watch now at: https://globalcomix.com/watch About GlobalComixGlobalComix is the new home of the comics community online and features GlobalComix Gold, the best deal in comics. It is dedicated to making it easy for readers to discover, read, and support comics from around the world. With nearly 100,000 titles across genres and publishers, and a best-in-class digital reader built for seamless, immersive storytelling, GlobalComix delivers an exceptional experience for comic fans and creators alike.Media Contact: Kevin Van Ness, Director of Community @ GlobalComix (kevin@globalcomix.com)

