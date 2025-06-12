JustAnswer Reports 82% Surge in California Immigration Law Questions and 69% Overnight Jump in Related Global Queries

Amid ICE raids and recent protests, expert platform JustAnswer sees sharp spike in users seeking legal help with immigration and citizenship concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As fears of stepped-up immigration enforcement sweep the country, expert platform JustAnswer reports a sharp rise in immigration-related legal questions — including an 82 % spike in California and a 69% global jump on Monday, June 9.From January 1st through June 9, 2025, users have submitted 23,054 immigration law questions on JustAnswer, reinforcing the platform’s role as a digital front line for urgent legal help. Californians account for 2,623 of those queries — roughly one in nine globally for the year to date, but one in six on June 9 alone. In fact, JustAnswer has seen a 15% jump in California-specific immigration law questions in the last seven days compared to the week prior.“When policy changes feel personal, people seek help — and fast,” said JustAnswer CEO and Founder Andy Kurtzig. “Our data show immigration concerns aren’t just persisting; they’re intensifying.”The pattern tracks on-the-ground events: statewide ICE raids on June 6, weekend street demonstrations, and the National Guard’s Los Angeles deployment on June 9 — moments that sent anxious residents online for rapid legal guidance.Top Immigration Concerns on JustAnswer in 2025The top trending immigration-related question topics JustAnswer has received so far this year reflect a blend of legal uncertainty, shifting policy fears, and procedural confusion. These reflect what users on JustAnswer are most concerned about now:1. USCIS Delays and Evidence Requests (69% of queries)Even without major legal infractions, people are seeing higher scrutiny and longer wait times from USCIS — prompting questions like “USCIS is now asking for more evidence in extension cases. Is that normal?”2. Citizenship Uncertainty (46% of queries)Fears that more restrictive birthright and naturalization interpretations may return, especially for mixed-status families, have people asking such questions as “How do I get citizenship for my stateless son?” or “Can my U.S. child help me gain status?”3. Deportation Threats for Minor Offenses (28% of queries)Non-citizens — including DACA recipients, green card holders, or undocumented individuals — are deeply concerned about being deported over probation violations, arrests, or drug possession (even in states where legal). Examples of questions in this vein include: “Can I be deported for being arrested while undocumented?” and “Can probation violations get me deported if I’ve lived here my whole life?”4. Visa Overstays Penalties and Reentry Complications (10% of queries)Many individuals who overstayed visas years ago — particularly in the early 2000s or Obama-era — are now trying to return or normalize their status. With the possibility of stricter new policies, there's a strong uptick in questions like: “Do I need to file an I-212 to return after an overstay?” and “I left the U.S. voluntarily — am I still barred from coming back?”5. Fear of Losing Legal Status Due to Public Benefits Use (7% of queries)Many immigrants, even lawful permanent residents or visa holders, express fear that using public services or changes in political leadership could affect their ability to stay. Examples of questions JustAnswer has received include: “Can I be deported if I use Medicaid?”To explore immigration law topics or ask a verified attorney your own question, visit JustAnswer.com.About JustAnswerJustAnswer is an online platform that connects people with live Doctors, Lawyers, Veterinarians, Mechanics and other verified and vetted Experts for real-time, personalized assistance and answers to just about any question or problem 24/7. With more than 12,000 experts across 150 categories, JustAnswer is the leading destination for accessing affordable professional help on-demand when and from wherever you need it.# # #

