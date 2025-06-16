International Coalition Delivers Capacity, Integration, and Hardware for Payloads on Transporter-14 Mission with SpaceX

Coalition's integration team readies customer payloads for Transporter-14 mission

SEOPS, ISISPACE and Maverick Space ready payloads from Germany, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, and United States

SEOPS’ heritage is incredible, and they really help you not worry about getting your spacecraft into space–they just handle it.” — Julian Fernandez, CEO at FOSSA Systems

GIDDINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEOPS , a leading provider of responsive launch and space mission services, together with Maverick Space Systems and Innovative Solutions In Space (ISISPACE) have again leveraged their unique areas of expertise to prepare seven customer spacecraft from six countries as part of the upcoming Transporter-14 rideshare mission with SpaceX. The Transporter-14 mission is targeted to lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket this month from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.Similar to their collaboration on Transporter-13, the three service providers collaborated to manage all aspects of payload integration including providing deployment hardware, logistical support and integration expertise and facilities. SEOPS customers include the USA’s TrustPoint Time Flies, Good Ancestor Kilakila and Spain’s FOSSASAT2E21. ISISPACE brings RIDUSAT from Germany/Indonesia, PARUS-T2 from Taiwan, and TPA-1 from New Zealand, while Maverick adds Singapore’s Satoro-T3.Highlighting one of the payloads onboard, Madrid-based FOSSA Systems contracted with SEOPS for the capacity, mission management and integration services of its payload, FOSSASAT2E21. The 3U spacecraft is part of a larger network of 80 fully in-house developed IoT satellites that FOSSA Systems is deploying to provide direct to device LoRa communications with low-power devices.“SEOPS’ heritage is incredible, and they really help you not worry about getting your spacecraft into space–they just handle it. They provide straightforward, rapid and reliable access to space,” said Julian Fernandez, CEO at FOSSA Systems.“Helping such a wide range of international payloads get to space and realize their mission goals is why we go the extra mile,” said Chad Brinkley, chief executive officer of SEOPS. “Collectively as partners, we strive to make the experience of getting spacecraft on orbit hassle-free, a ‘we got you’ part of their journey. We’re always grateful to hear that the expertise we bring to the table–whether it’s finding the best launch, ensuring all the licensing or shipping logistics are covered, or selecting the best deployment system, is second-to-none in the industry.”The three launch services providers announced in 2024 they were forming a partnership to better serve the growing market for launch needs, including collaborating on an upcoming direct-to-GTO rideshare mission with SpaceX slated for 2028.About SEOPSU.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS is a leading provider of integration and launch solutions for smallsats headed to LEO, cislunar, and beyond. The team brings years of experience and trusted relationships with launch vehicle providers, helping customers expertly execute mission campaigns for education, scientific advancement, and national security needs, including tactically responsive rideshare launch. SEOPS’ comprehensive launch services, from capacity procurement to flexible deployment systems, orbital transfer vehicle solutions, mission design and integration services, ensure payloads get on orbit in the most seamless, cost-effective way possible. The company collectively brings expertise from more than 400 satellite deployments, including for the U.S. Space Force, NASA, and NRO. Additionally, SEOPS has managed 17 rideshare launches, including many rideshare and International Space Station cargo rendezvous missions. For more information or to book your next launch, visit seops.space.About Maverick Space SystemsMaverick Space Systems provides customized, cost-effective, and responsive end-to-end launch integration solutions. The company’s core competencies include mission management, launch deployment hardware, and comprehensive integration services across a wide range of launch vehicles. Maverick combines deep industry expertise with agility to deliver turnkey solutions that reduce risk, accelerate timelines, and ensure payload readiness. Maverick has successfully launched over 90 satellites since its inception in 2019, including commercial, NASA and DoD space payloads. Headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, near Vandenberg Space Force Base, Maverick is strategically positioned to support both commercial and government launch operations. For more information, please visit maverickspace.com.About ISISPACELocated in Delft, The Netherlands, ISIS – Innovative Solutions In Space (ISISPACE) is a leading company in the small satellite market. Founded in 2006, the company serves customers worldwide in accomplishing their space missions and applications. As a space infrastructure and services provider, ISISPACE designs and delivers small satellite solutions for single missions and constellations and offers state-of-the-art launch equipment and rideshare launch services. The ISILAUNCH department of ISISPACE has been responsible for many launch campaigns, bringing more than 700 customer satellites to orbit. For more information about ISISPACE, please contact us at sales@isispace.nl or visit the website at www.isispace.nl ###

