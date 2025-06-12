Sri Lankan Squads Set Their Sights on 2025 PUBG MOBILE National Championship South Asia Fall

SRI LANKA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sri Lanka gears up once again as registrations open for the 2025 PUBG MOBILE National Championship (PMNC) South Asia Wildcard Fall. As part of the Wildcard region alongside Bhutan, Sri Lankan squads now have another opportunity to rise through the ranks and secure their spot on the South Asian stage.Earlier this year, VExNRC Esports and RLX Esports proudly represented Sri Lanka after advancing through the Wildcard qualifiers to compete at the 2025 PMNC South Asia Spring. Their participation on the regional stage reflected the increasing strength, discipline, and resilience of Sri Lanka’s growing Esports community, placing the nation firmly on the radar of South Asia’s competitive circuit.The Spring season alone saw over 6,000 players from across South Asia compete, drawing a peak viewership of over 40,000 and amassing more than 5 million total views—underscoring the tournament’s growing popularity and regional impact.The 2025 Fall edition of PMNC South Asia Wildcard is now open to all PUBG MOBILE squads in Sri Lanka, from grassroots contenders to veteran lineups. The top-performing teams from this round will earn their place at the 2025 PMNC South Asia Fall, continuing their journey toward national pride, regional prestige, and future opportunities on the international PUBG MOBILE Esports stage.With Sri Lanka’s Esports scene gaining momentum year after year, the PMNC Wildcard continues to serve as the primary platform for discovering the country’s next big name, offering local talent the visibility, growth, and experience needed to transition from national recognition to regional dominance.Teams from across Sri Lanka can now register via esports.pubgmobile.com or through the in-game registration system. Registrations close on 22 June 2025.Fans can follow the tournament action live on @PUBGMESPORTSSOUTHASIA (Facebook) and @PUBGMOBILEEsportsSouthAsia (YouTube).(ENDS)ABOUT PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

