Nepal, Gear Up - 2025 PUBG MOBILE National Championship Fall is here

NEPAL, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nepal’s PUBG MOBILE scene is once again gearing up for action as registrations open for the 2025 PUBG MOBILE National Championship (PMNC) Nepal Fall. Earlier this year, Nepalese squads rose through the ranks of the 2025 PMNC Nepal Spring, securing their places at the spring edition of the PMNC South Asia, where DRS Gaming and Tribe Aeromacy emerged as the champion and runner-up respectively. Their success earned Nepal two coveted slots at the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Super League – Central & South Asia (PMSL CSA) Spring, highlighting the nation's deep talent pool and competitive spirit.These milestones mark a defining chapter in Nepal’s Esports journey. In recent years, Nepal has steadily transformed from a rising contender to a dominant force in South Asian PUBG MOBILE. The performances of DRS Gaming, Tribe Aeromacy, and other Nepalese teams have captured the attention of fans across the region, proving that dedication, strategy, and national pride can elevate local talent to international acclaim.The PMNC South Asia Spring edition saw over 6,000 players from across South Asia compete, drawing a peak viewership of over 40,000 and amassing more than 5 million total views—underscoring the tournament’s growing popularity and regional impact.The 2025 PMNC Nepal Fall is open to all PUBG MOBILE squads across the country, irrespective of whether they are rising stars or seasoned veterans. The tournament will culminate in the Nepal Finals, where the top 12 teams will qualify for the 2025 PMNC South Asia Fall, taking their shot at regional glory.Nepal’s Esports scene has become a source of inspiration, especially for youth across the country who are looking to pursue competitive gaming. From LAN events to international qualifiers, Nepalese teams continue to set new benchmarks, building a legacy that the next generation now has the chance to carry forward.With strong showings in every major tournament, Nepal’s PUBG MOBILE Esports ecosystem continues to grow, consistently challenging top teams across South Asia—and increasingly, on the global stage. The Fall season is more than just a tournament; it’s an open invitation for new champions to rise and carry the flag forward.Teams from across Nepal can now register via esports.pubgmobile.com or through the in-game registration system. Registrations close on 22 June 2025.Fans can follow the action live on @PUBGMESPORTSSOUTHASIA (Facebook) and @PUBGMOBILEEsportsSouthAsia (YouTube).(ENDS)ABOUT PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.