Maldives Gears Up For Another Shot at Regional Glory as 2025 PUBG MOBILE National Championship Fall Begins

MALDIVES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The battleground is set once again as registrations open for the 2025 PUBG MOBILE National Championship (PMNC) Maldives Fall. Following a highly competitive Spring season that saw four teams from the Maldives earn a spot in the 2025 PMNC South Asia Spring, the Fall edition promises yet another thrilling opportunity for local teams to shine and take the next step in their competitive journey.In the 2025 Spring cycle, E2S TM7, Syndicate Esports, RGC OPZ, and LHC Esports proudly represented the Maldives on the South Asian stage, going head-to-head with top teams from Nepal and the South Asia Wildcard. While the journey was tough, their qualification and participation marked a turning point for Maldivian Esports, inspiring a new wave of players across the islands and signaling that Maldives is ready to take its place in the regional competitive scene.The Spring season alone saw over 6,000 players from across South Asia compete, drawing a peak viewership of over 40,000 and amassing more than 5 million total views—underscoring the tournament’s growing popularity and regional impact.Now, with 2025 PMNC Maldives Fall, a new chapter begins. The championship is open to all PUBG MOBILE squads across the country regardless of experience level. After the qualifying rounds, the top 12 teams will advance to the 2025 PMNC South Asia Fall, representing the nation and competing for regional recognition, national pride, and the potential to rise further through the international PUBG MOBILE Esports circuit.Esports in the Maldives is growing rapidly, driven by passionate communities, expanding grassroots engagement, and rising talent. PMNC is not just a tournament - it’s a launchpad for teams and players looking to prove themselves, grow through competition, and earn their place among South Asia’s best.Teams from across Maldives can now register via esports.pubgmobile.com or through the in-game registration system. Registrations close on 22 June 2025.Fans can follow the action live on @PUBGMESPORTSSOUTHASIA (Facebook) and @PUBGMOBILEEsportsSouthAsia (YouTube).(ENDS)ABOUT PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

