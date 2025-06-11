Governor Abbott Sets Hurricane Preparedness Expectations With Texas Energy Providers

TEXAS, June 11 - June 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday met with Texas energy providers to discuss preparedness expectations for this year's hurricane season.



The Governor was joined in the meeting by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. President and CEO Jason Wells, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Executive Vice President of Regulatory Services and Government Affairs Jason Ryan, American Electric Power Texas President and COO Judith Talavera, American Electric Power Texas Director of Government Affairs Isaac Albarado, Entergy Texas, Inc. President and CEO Eli Viamontes, and Entergy Texas, Inc. Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Ryland Ramos.



During the meeting, Governor Abbott discussed the strength of Texas' power grid, highlighting Texas as the energy capital of the world. The Governor received assurances from the energy executives that they are prepared for and ready to respond this hurricane season, including increased deployment of emergency linemen. The energy executives updated the Governor on their system resiliency investments, emergency preparedness plans, customer communications, and local emergency response coordination plans. The Governor concluded the meeting by reiterating the importance of having an effective and efficient restoration effort to protect the lives of Texans during hurricane season.

