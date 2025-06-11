Attorney General Jackley Announces Former State Employee Sentenced for Forgery-Related Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Springfield, S.D. woman was sentenced to two years in prison on each count, suspended on conditions ordered by the court; ordered to pay $2,000 in fines and placed on five years-probation for earlier pleading guilty to four forgery-related charges. The crimes were committed while she was an employee of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and performing contract work for the Department of Health.

Renee Strong, 55, was sentenced Tuesday in Hughes County Circuit Court on two Class 6 felony counts of Offering False or Forged Instruments for Filing or Recording in a Public Office and two Class 5 felony counts of Forgery. She was sentenced to two years in prison for each count, all suspended; $500 fines on each count, and $116.50 in court costs on each count. She was also sentenced to 40 hours of community service.

Strong was accused of forging and falsifying food service inspection reports while performing inspections for the Department of Health through a contract with the Department of Public Safety.

“This defendant jeopardized public health when she forged health inspection records,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Her actions also harmed the reputation of those state employees who work hard and take pride in public service.”

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the case, and the Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

