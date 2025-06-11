Mayor Suarez Celebrates Opening of Renovated Manolo Reyes Park

Published on June 10, 2025

Mayor Francis X. Suarez, alongside the City of Miami, invites the community to a joyful and heartfelt celebration honoring the legacy of the late Commissioner Manolo Reyes with the grand opening of the newly renovated Manolo Reyes Park, formerly known as West End Park.

This exciting event will take place on Wednesday, June 11, at 2:00 PM at 6030 SW 2nd Street.

In recognition of Commissioner Reyes’ unwavering dedication to public service, education, and neighborhood pride, the City proudly unveils a transformed green space that will benefit generations to come. This ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate his life and legacy with family fun, community unity, and exciting new recreational amenities.

Event Highlights:

Games, food, music, and family-friendly activities

Special tribute ceremony honoring Commissioner Reyes

Tours of new park features and amenities

New Park Elements Include:

Brand new swimming pool and pool building

Children’s splash pad with interactive spray features

Artificial turf multi-use sports field

Walking trail and outdoor fitness equipment

Two tennis courts, two basketball courts, and two pickleball courts

Paved entry plaza with upgraded service entrance

Landscaping and irrigation upgrades for a vibrant, green experience

Lightning warning system for community safety

Public art installations celebrating culture and creativity