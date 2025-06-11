Mayor Suarez Celebrates Opening of Renovated Manolo Reyes Park
Published on June 10, 2025
Mayor Francis X. Suarez, alongside the City of Miami, invites the community to a joyful and heartfelt celebration honoring the legacy of the late Commissioner Manolo Reyes with the grand opening of the newly renovated Manolo Reyes Park, formerly known as West End Park.
This exciting event will take place on Wednesday, June 11, at 2:00 PM at 6030 SW 2nd Street.
In recognition of Commissioner Reyes’ unwavering dedication to public service, education, and neighborhood pride, the City proudly unveils a transformed green space that will benefit generations to come. This ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate his life and legacy with family fun, community unity, and exciting new recreational amenities.
Event Highlights:
- Games, food, music, and family-friendly activities
- Special tribute ceremony honoring Commissioner Reyes
- Tours of new park features and amenities
New Park Elements Include:
- Brand new swimming pool and pool building
- Children’s splash pad with interactive spray features
- Artificial turf multi-use sports field
- Walking trail and outdoor fitness equipment
- Two tennis courts, two basketball courts, and two pickleball courts
- Paved entry plaza with upgraded service entrance
- Landscaping and irrigation upgrades for a vibrant, green experience
- Lightning warning system for community safety
- Public art installations celebrating culture and creativity
“Commissioner Manolo Reyes devoted his life to improving the lives of Miamians, and this park embodies that same spirit of service, health, and family,” said Mayor Suarez. “It’s more than a renovation—it’s a reflection of his vision for a stronger, more connected community.”
All residents are invited to come out and enjoy this vibrant space, built with purpose and pride. Let us gather to honor a true public servant and celebrate the bright future of this beloved neighborhood.
