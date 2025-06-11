Building Affordable Homes in Buffalo

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the rehabilitation of Ellicott Town Center, a decades-old 281-unit affordable housing development near downtown in the City of Buffalo. Developed by Beacon Communities and First Shiloh Development LLC, an affiliate of the First Shiloh Baptist Church, the project builds on the State's historic $50 million investment in Buffalo’s East Side. The $71 million rehabilitation also includes 24 units set aside for older New Yorkers. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has financed more than 11,000 affordable homes in Erie County, including nearly 8,000 in Buffalo. Ellicott Town Center continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“The $71 million rehabilitation of Ellicott Town Center demonstrates our commitment to revitalizing the East Side and working with faith-based organizations like the First Shiloh Baptist Church to ensure more individuals and families have access to safe, affordable housing,” Governor Hochul said. “This project preserves 281 homes and continues my administration’s focus on building a stronger, more affordable future for all New Yorkers.”

Ellicott Town Center includes four high-rise towers which feature 257 affordable apartments originally built in 1958 and called the Ellicott Mall. The development also includes 24 townhome units, originally constructed in 1998, which remain reserved for New Yorkers age 55 and older. All units are affordable to households with incomes at or below 90 percent of the Area Median Income.

The rehabilitation features both interior and exterior improvements to the buildings, including kitchen and bathroom updates in all apartments, new roofs, windows, siding, sidewalks, and enhanced lighting. The improvements have increased the building’s efficiency and are expected to lead to a 20 percent energy savings.

Construction at Ellicott Town Center took place in phases, with residents temporarily moved to vacant units during the project.

State financing for Ellicott Town Center rehabilitation includes support from HCR’s Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program that generated $31 million in equity, nearly $36 million in tax exempt housing bonds, and nearly $23 million in HCR subsidy. The development also benefits from $300,000 in Clean Energy Initiative, a partnership between HCR and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) that aligns the development and preservation of affordable housing with New York’s affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The $71 million revitalization of Ellicott Town Center not only preserves 281 affordable homes on Buffalo’s East Side, it also transforms underutilized and aging buildings into vibrant, modern homes that will serve this neighborhood for years to come. Thank you to our partners at Beacon Communities and First Shiloh Development LLC for their work on this remarkable development that contributes to Governor Hochul’s vision for a more equitable and sustainable future for Western New York.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen Harris said, “New York continues to transform its aging building stock with the latest clean energy technologies, demonstrating pathways to affordable, modern housing throughout the state. This project maintains the development’s original mission to serve older New Yorkers and invest in Buffalo’s East Side community while allowing current and future residents to benefit from an energy efficient, quality and comfortable living environment.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Every family in Buffalo deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered millions to rehabilitate nearly 300 homes at Ellicott Town Center on Buffalo’s East Side. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to affordable housing in Buffalo and across Western New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to ensure that every New Yorker has a roof over their heads.”

State Senator April Baskin said, “Just two years ago, ground was broken on a project designed to ensure access to quality housing on East Eagle Street. Now that concept has come to fruition, allowing older residents to live in safe, sustainable, affordable apartments and townhomes. Thanks to state and federal tax credits, along with the partnership between First Shiloh Development LLC and Beacon Communities, successful projects like the Ellicott Town Center are proof that we will celebrate these victories and never stop addressing the systemic social and economic inequalities that continue to impact this community.”

Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “The rehabilitation of Ellicott Town Homes is a substantial commitment from the state towards equity and investment for our seniors and residents of Buffalo’s east side. Modernized, energy-efficient housing ushers in a brighter future for Ellicott Town Homes residents. I thank Governor Hochul, NYS Housing & Community Renewal, First Shiloh Development LLC and Beacon for putting this project together for the benefit of our community.”

Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon said, “As the Mayor of Buffalo, having access to affordable housing is crucial for all City residents. The completion of renovations at the Ellicott Town Center affordable housing complex provides Buffalo seniors and families with a safe, highly efficient, and comfortable living environment. This $71 million rehab and preservation project is another great collaboration between community-based organizations, religious institutions, private sector investments and multiple levels of government support, including the approval of a partial loan forgiveness by The Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency. I'd like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and all of our partners for their continued commitment to provide affordable housing in East Buffalo.”

Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader Halton-Pope said, “The rehabilitation of Ellicott Town Center is more than a construction project — it’s a promise kept to the residents of Buffalo’s East Side. By preserving 281 affordable homes, including those for older adults, this investment reinforces our commitment to dignified housing, community stability, and equitable development. I’m especially proud to see faith-based institutions like First Shiloh Baptist Church leading the way in this work, reminding us that progress is strongest when it’s rooted in partnership and purpose.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Affordable housing continues to be a critical issue in Erie County, just as it is across America, and the Ellicott Town Center project is an example of how to tackle the issue the right way. These investments build stronger communities, improve residents’ lives, and create better places to live.”

Beacon Communities CEO Dara Kovel said, “This long-awaited renovation is an investment in the future of the City of Buffalo. Ellicott Town Center will provide residents with the high-quality, affordable, and sustainable housing they deserve so that they may continue to contribute to the vitality of this City. We’re grateful to our partners at First Shiloh Housing Corporations and our public and private sector partners for their vision and commitment to creating housing opportunities for all citizens of New York State.”

First Shiloh Baptist Church Reverend Dr. Jonathan R. Staples said, “We are thrilled to announce the reopening of Ellicott Town Center, a cornerstone of our mission, to serve our community with compassion and dignity. Since its inception, this project has been a beacon of hope, providing safe and stable housing to those in need. Through the grace of God and the unwavering support of our congregation, partners, and volunteers, we have revitalized this initiative to continue offering refuge, restoration, and renewal. As we reopen our doors, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a welcoming environment where everyone is valued and uplifted. We invite you to join us in celebrating this milestone and in working together to build a future rooted in faith, community, and love. May this housing program remain a source of strength and support for all who seek shelter and belonging.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 60,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 300 communities have received Pro Housing certification, including Buffalo