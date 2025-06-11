Asana Recovery Expands Outpatient Rehab in Orange County to Include Telehealth for Mental Health and Addiction Treatment

Telehealth outpatient counseling session connecting clients with mental health professionals in Orange County. Outpatient group session fostering peer support and healing at Asana Recovery in Orange County. Outpatient counseling session with a licensed clinician at Asana Recovery in Orange County.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asana Recovery, a leading behavioral health provider based in Orange County, California, proudly announces the expansion of its outpatient services to include both in-person and telehealth options. This enhancement is designed to increase access to flexible, high-quality mental health and addiction treatment for individuals throughout Southern California.With a growing demand for convenient and personalized care, Asana Recovery’s expanded programs offer individuals the opportunity to participate in evidence-based therapy while maintaining their daily routines. Whether struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, or substance use, clients now have more options than ever to begin their journey toward healing and long-term stability.“We believe everyone deserves access to mental health support that’s compassionate, professional, and tailored to their unique story,” said Mark Shandrow, CEO of Asana Recovery. “Our outpatient programs—especially our Intensive Outpatient Program—are intentionally designed to help people rebuild their lives while staying rooted in their communities, careers, and families.”A Comprehensive Approach to Outpatient CareAsana Recovery’s outpatient services deliver a middle ground between weekly therapy and inpatient treatment. The Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) supports clients who require consistent clinical care while continuing to live at home and meet personal or professional obligations.Key features of Asana Recovery’s IOP include:• Individual Therapy with licensed clinicians trained in evidence-based practices such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and trauma-informed care.• Group Therapy sessions that foster connection, build resilience, and offer peer-driven support in a guided setting.• Medication Management, with psychiatric evaluation and ongoing supervision for clients who need pharmacological support.• Psychoeducational Workshops on mental health awareness, emotional regulation, boundaries, and relapse prevention.• Life Skills Coaching to help clients strengthen communication, stress management, and emotional intelligence.• Family Therapy and coaching to rebuild trust and provide structured support systems.Clients seeking outpatient mental health treatment in Orange County can now access these resources both in person and via secure telehealth platforms, allowing greater flexibility and discretion.Whole-Person HealingAsana Recovery takes a holistic approach to treatment—addressing more than just symptoms. Each client receives a customized care plan that integrates clinical therapy with lifestyle support to promote emotional, physical, and social well-being.Complementary services include:• Mindfulness and Meditation to support nervous system regulation and emotional balance.• Expressive Arts and Experiential Therapies to help clients process emotions through creativity.• Nutritional Counseling and wellness coaching to promote mental and physical health.• Case Management to assist clients with employment, education, housing, and other life needs.“Our approach is rooted in the belief that people are more than their diagnosis,” says Dr. Samantha Lee, Clinical Director at Asana Recovery. “We take the time to understand each person’s history, needs, and goals so we can provide the kind of care that leads to lasting transformation.”Serving Orange County and BeyondLocated in Costa Mesa, Asana Recovery’s outpatient campus provides a peaceful and professional environment for healing. The facility serves clients from nearby cities including Irvine, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, and Tustin.Asana Recovery works closely with local therapists, hospitals, and community organizations to ensure continuity of care. The admissions team is available seven days a week to help new clients verify insurance benefits, navigate the intake process, and begin their treatment with confidence.The center accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible payment options to reduce financial barriers to care.Individuals in search of flexible, personalized outpatient addiction treatment in Orange County will find Asana Recovery’s IOP to be a safe and effective solution for addressing substance use while maintaining personal and professional responsibilities.Looking AheadAsana Recovery remains committed to clinical innovation and expanding access to quality behavioral health services. The organization plans to further develop its telehealth offerings, open additional outpatient locations, and continue collaborating with academic and research institutions to refine evidence-based approaches to care.“We see a future where accessing mental health care is as normal as going to the dentist,” says Shandrow. “We’re proud to lead the way in Orange County—and beyond.”About Asana RecoveryAsana Recovery is a behavioral health treatment center based in Costa Mesa, California. The organization is dedicated to providing innovative and highly personalized care for individuals experiencing mental health and substance use disorders. With a focus on clinical integrity, client dignity, and long-term outcomes, Asana Recovery offers a full continuum of outpatient services designed to promote stability, recovery, and meaningful transformation.📞 (949) 763-3450📍 Costa Mesa, CA

