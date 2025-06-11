Plano Father’s Day Event Spotlights All-Dad Comedian Lineup

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunday, June 15 at 3:00 PM | Mic Drop Comedy PlanoThe Comedy Dads Father’s Day Spectacular brings together six hilarious stand-up comedians—who also happen to be dads—for one unforgettable afternoon of comedy at Mic Drop Comedy Plano.These comics, seen on FOX, CBS, Hulu, BET, the State Fair of Texas, and more, deliver their funniest takes on fatherhood, family life, and everything in between.Featured Comedians:Fonzo Crow • Barry Whitewater • Comedian Q • Jonathan Jones • Lawrence Rosales • CJ Starr“The show will feature big laughs, prize giveaways, and serious Dad energy,” says producer Britainy Goss. “Whether you're a dad, bringing a dad, or just love stand-up—this is the ultimate way to celebrate Father’s Day.” Tickets and more information are available at micdropcomedyplano.com

