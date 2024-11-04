Laugh Your Way Through This Week: North Texas' Largest Comedy Festival Returns to Plano, Nov. 5-10

Learnmore Jonasi

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLANO, TX – This week, North Texas is set to burst into laughter with the 2024 Plano Comedy Festival, taking place from November 5-10. Celebrating its 7th year, the festival will feature over 100 acts at Mic Drop Comedy Plano (formerly The Plano House of Comedy) in The Shops at Legacy and at the Backdoor Comedy Club. Attendees can look forward to an exciting lineup that includes stand-up, magic, character performances, and alternative comedy across six unforgettable days.The festival will also feature special events, including a Best of Fest Comedy Brunch, panel discussions, and a Dean Lewis Stand-Up Workshop, ensuring that comedy fans and performers alike have a wide range of activities to enjoy.2024 Headliners:Learnmore Jonasi – Recent Top 5 Finalist on America's Got TalentDon McMillan – “America's #1 Nerdy Comedian”, America's Got Talent, HBO, The Tonight ShowSarah Colonna – Chelsea Lately regular and writer, Star of After Lately, Shameless on Showtime, and Angie on NetflixMike Vecchione – The Tonight Show, Netflix, Joe Rogan ExperienceCipha Sounds – Netflix is a Joke Festival, TruTV, Chappelle ShowPaul Varghese – Comedy Central, Showtime, NBC's Last Comic Standing, Funniest Comic in Texas WinnerLinda Stogner – Emmy Award Winner, Dry Bar Comedy, HBO Comedy Festival, Funniest Comic in Texas WinnerKeLanna Spiller – Kevin Hart's Hart of the City on Comedy CentralKarith Foster – Oprah, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Amazon Prime, Co-host Imus in the MorningThe Magic of Eric Eaton – Merlin Award winner, Masters of IllusionBrad Upton – Dry Bar Comedy, 2nd most-watched comedy special on the planet, regular on Grand Ole OpryBest of Fest Comedy BrunchOn Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:30 PM, the festival will host the Best of Fest Comedy Brunch, a special event that spotlights the most unforgettable performers from the week. Tickets and Festival InformationTickets for the Plano Comedy Festival may be purchased at planocomedyfestival.com . For a full schedule, lineup details, and to purchase tickets, visit the official website. Follow @planocomedyfest and @planocomedyfestival on social media for updates and join the conversation with #planocomedyfest.About Plano Comedy FestivalThe Plano Comedy Festival’s mission is to enrich the community through the comedic arts, creating a platform for comedians from across the U.S. and locally to showcase their talent. Since 2018, the festival has brought more than 500 comedians to its stages, fostering collaboration, creativity, and growth within the comedy industry.Plano Comedy Festival is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, funded in part by the City of Plano.

