Forsyte IT Solutions Announces Strategic Agreement with PASSHE to Provide Comprehensive MDR Services

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forsyte IT Solutions’ Guardian 365 service is proud to announce a groundbreaking agreement with Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) to bolster cybersecurity across its campuses. Under this strategic partnership, PASSHE institutions will have access to Guardian 365, enabling 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services designed to enhance campus resilience against cyber threats.Strengthening Cybersecurity Across PASSHE CampusesPASSHE, representing one of the largest state systems of higher education in the United States, serves thousands of students, faculty, and staff across its campuses. This agreement reflects a shared commitment to addressing the growing challenges of cyber risks in the education sector. Guardian 365 will provide advanced threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities around the clock, safeguarding essential operations and ensuring the security of PASSHE’s digital infrastructure.Empowering PASSHE for a Secure Future“This partnership represents an exciting step forward in cybersecurity for PASSHE,” said Chuck McBride, CEO, Forsyte IT Solutions. “By leveraging Forsyte IT Solutions’ expertise and innovative Guardian 365 platform, PASSHE campuses are gaining access to state-of-the-art tools necessary to protect against the evolving cyber landscape. We are honored to work alongside PASSHE to ensure the safety of their communities.”About Forsyte IT SolutionsForsyte IT Solutions is a leader in delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of organizations across industries. With Guardian 365, the company provides scalable, reliable MDR services that empower institutions worldwide to maintain robust security postures.About PASSHEPennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is the public university system of the commonwealth with a mission to provide a high-quality education at the lowest possible cost to students. The State System annually confers more than 20,000 degrees and has more than 800,000 living alumni, most of whom live in Pennsylvania. The State System universities are Cheyney, Commonwealth (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield), East Stroudsburg, Indiana, Kutztown, Millersville, PennWest (California, Clarion and Edinboro), Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester universities of Pennsylvania.

