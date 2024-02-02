Guardian 365® to Provide Affordable Cybersecurity Solutions to ScholarBuys Members

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forsyte Guardian 365®, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with ScholarBuys, a renowned technology solutions provider for educational institutions. This collaboration aims to bolster cybersecurity measures within the education sector by offering Guardian 365®'s cutting-edge technologies to ScholarBuys members at affordable rates.

As educational institutions increasingly rely on digital platforms and face evolving cyber threats, the partnership between Guardian 365® and ScholarBuys is poised to fortify their cybersecurity defenses. Guardian 365®'s comprehensive cybersecurity platform, providing 24x7x365 detection, protection and response, will be a key asset in ensuring the security of sensitive data and digital infrastructure in educational settings.

Highlights of the Guardian 365® and ScholarBuys partnership include:

Tailored Cybersecurity Solutions for Education: Guardian 365® will collaborate with ScholarBuys members to provide tailored cybersecurity solutions that address the unique challenges faced by educational institutions, down to their geographic region.

Enhanced Security for Digital Learning Environments: As educational institutions continue to embrace digital learning platforms, Guardian 365®'s technology will play a pivotal role in safeguarding these environments. The partnership will focus on ensuring a secure and resilient digital learning experience for students and educators alike.

Cost-Effective Cybersecurity Solutions: ScholarBuys' commitment to providing cost-effective technology solutions aligns seamlessly with Guardian 365®'s mission to make advanced cybersecurity accessible. This partnership will offer educational institutions scalable and budget-friendly cybersecurity solutions tailored to their specific needs.

The Guardian 365® and ScholarBuys partnership signifies a shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity in the education sector, ensuring a secure and resilient digital learning environment for all stakeholders.

About Guardian 365®:

Guardian 365® is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to safeguarding organizations against evolving cyber threats. Guardian 365® offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services tailored to the unique needs of various industries, offering on-demand, one-stop-shop for security management 24x7x365.

About ScholarBuys:

ScholarBuys is a trusted technology solutions provider specializing in delivering innovative and cost-effective technology solutions to educational institutions. With a focus on empowering learning environments, ScholarBuys provides a range of products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of the education sector.

Katlan Bennett
Forsyte I.T. Solutions
+1 410-507-7597
email us here

You just read:

Guardian 365® to Provide Affordable Cybersecurity Solutions to ScholarBuys Members

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Katlan Bennett
Forsyte I.T. Solutions
+1 410-507-7597
Company/Organization
Forsyte I.T. Solutions
6903 Park Ave
Richmond, Virginia, 23226
United States
+1 844-587-4535
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Forsyte I.T. Solutions empowers organizations with proactive, aggressive, and customizable managed security services backed by an industry-leading team, tools, and technology to stay ahead of what’s next.

https://forsyteit.com

More From This Author
Guardian 365® to Provide Affordable Cybersecurity Solutions to ScholarBuys Members
Forsyte IT Solutions Celebrates Record-Breaking Achievements in 2023 and Unveils Ambitious Plans for 2024
Forsyte Guardian 365® Partners with SeedPod Cyber to Reinforce Cybersecurity Insurance Readiness
View All Stories From This Author