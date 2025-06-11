Angeli Chaves Teams Up with Grammy-Nominated Producer Luigie Gonzalez for Debut EP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising artist Angeli Chaves is currently working on her debut EP alongside Grammy-nominated producer Luigie Gonzalez. Known for his success in producing high-quality music across genres, Gonzalez is helping create a sound that Chaves describes as “cosmic and pop-forward.”

The upcoming project features layered harmonies and polished production that Chaves credits heavily to Gonzalez. “He brought out the best in me, vocally and emotionally,” she says. One of the EP’s standout tracks, “Dream Boy,” was recorded during a session filled with laughter, reflecting the collaborative energy behind the project.

Lyrically, the EP explores different forms of love: self-love, romantic love, and soul connections. Chaves takes inspiration from vocal professionals like Adele, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, KZ Tandingan, and Whitney Houston, artists who taught her the importance of emotional storytelling through music. She also looks up to Catriona Gray, referencing the beauty queen’s confidence and pride in her Filipino identity as a major influence.

Chaves’s Filipino heritage is central to her art. Although she is not fluent in Tagalog or Bisaya, she knows and regularly performs hundreds of traditional and contemporary Filipino songs as a way to stay connected to her roots.

In addition to music, Chaves holds the title of Miss World America Stardust 2024 and was the recipient of the People’s Choice Award at the event. She donated her winnings to Gawad Kalinga to support typhoon relief efforts in the Philippines. Known in her hometown as “Tacoma’s Rising Star,” Chaves is also a vocal community advocate and active presence in the Filipino-American creative scene.

Chaves was recently announced as a headliner for Fil-Am Fashion Week 2025, a role that honors her past two years of involvement as both a performer and model. “It’s a reminder that hard work and dedication really do pay off!” she says.

Angeli Chaves’s debut EP is expected later this year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.