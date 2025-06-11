Florida Native Ryan Montgomery Drops New Single ‘Sun, Sand, Drink in My Hand,’ Inspired by His Own Coastal Escape

Ryan Montgomery Drops New Single "Sun, Sand, Drink in My Hand"

The rising country artist channels his Florida roots and laid-back spirit into a sun-soaked anthem made for letting go and living in the moment.

This song's a vibe - it’s ESCAPE - for anyone who wants to let go of real life for a while, live in the moment, roll the windows down, hit the beach, lake, or pool, and soak in all those good vibes.” — Ryan Montgomery

LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country music rising star Ryan Montgomery, known for his authentic sound and high-energy performances, has just released his newest single, “Sun, Sand, Drink in My Hand”, now available on all streaming platforms. The track delivers a breezy, feel-good vibe that reflects Montgomery’s real-life connection to the beach and his trademark “windows down” energy.

Born and raised on Florida’s east coast, Montgomery’s lifestyle is never far from the water. Whether it’s days spent barefoot in the sand or out on the boat between tour stops, the coast has always been his place to reset. That personal connection runs through “Sun, Sand, Drink in My Hand”, making it more than just a summer anthem—it’s a celebration of the moments that help people recharge and reconnect.

“This song is a vibe… but more than that, it’s escape.” Montgomery says. “It’s for anyone who wants to let go of real life for a little while, live in the moment, roll the windows down, get out to the beach, the lake, or the pool and soak in all those good vibes.”

Blending classic country instrumentation like banjo and pedal steel with modern production by David Huff and mixing by Grammy-winner F. Reid Shippen, the track finds a sweet spot between Kenny Chesney’s coastal warmth and Keith Urban’s contemporary edge. The result is a song that feels both familiar and fresh—ready-made for long drives, open windows, and escaping the everyday.

“Sun, Sand, Drink in My Hand” follows Montgomery’s acclaimed EP Lettin’ the Night Roll, which includes fan favorites like “Whiskey & Smoke,” “Missin’ a Girl,” and “Ride Around.” The project, created in collaboration with Sony Publishing and Peer Music Group, features writing credits from Nashville heavyweights Ashley Gorley, Jaren Johnston, and Jordan Schmidt, with production by Brandon Hood and mixing by Shippen.

Building on the momentum of his most recent 2025 release, “Sun, Sand, Drink in My Hand”, and previous singles like “In Love with Loving You” and “Wine Tonight,” Montgomery continues to craft a sound that blends country storytelling with modern polish. With over 20 million combined streams, several Top 10 iTunes chart appearances, and a growing social media presence of over 500k followers, he is poised for a breakout year.

For more information on music, tour dates, or media inquiries, please contact:

Press Contact: Mary Kelly

Manager

561-373-9301

mary@ryanmontgomerymusic.net

https://ryanmontgomerymusic.net

Follow Ryan Montgomery:

Instagram: @RyanMontgomeryMusic

Facebook: Ryan Montgomery Music

TikTok: @ryanmontgomeryofficial

