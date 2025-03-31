Rising Country Music Star Ryan Montgomery Drops 'Wine Tonight’ Giving Fans a Glimpse into the Start of His Love Story

"WINE TONIGHT" by Ryan Montgomery is out now!

The first chapter in a real-life love story 'Wine Tonight' uncovers the moment that led to the relationship behind one of Montgomery’s most personal releases

I wasn’t looking to fall in love…” Montgomery says. “This song is about those first few days and how quickly everything changed.” — Ryan Montgomery

LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Montgomery, a rising country music star who began his career performing on the back of his truck tailgate in Florida and now sells out shows across the country, has just dropped his new single, 'Wine Tonight,' now available on all streaming platforms. The track has already been added to Spotify’s “All New Country” editorial playlist and several others, marking a strong start for the release.

Following the success of “In Love with Loving You”—which landed on several of Spotify’s top editorial playlists, including “All New Country” and “Fresh Finds”—'Wine Tonight' tells the story of the beginning of that same relationship. The song was written during the early days of Montgomery’s relationship with his now-girlfriend, whom he first met while filming the music video for “Whiskey & Smoke.”

Blending country storytelling with contemporary production, 'Wine Tonight' captures the initial connection and unexpected chemistry between the two. The track was produced by David Huff and mixed by F. Reid Shippen. Its sound draws on influences from both country and hip-hop, including comparisons to Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” Usher’s “Love in This Club,” Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills,” and The Weeknd’s “The Hills.”

"I wasn’t looking to fall in love…” Montgomery says. “This song is about those first few days and how quickly everything changed.”

“Wine Tonight” follows Montgomery’s EP Lettin’ the Night Roll, which includes songs such as “Whiskey & Smoke,” “Missin’ a Girl,” and “Ride Around”—a collaboration with Sony Publishing, Peer Music Group, and writers Ashley Gorley, Jaren Johnston, and Jordan Schmidt.

With an impressive 20 million combined streams, multiple top 10 iTunes chart placements, and a social media following of over 500k, Montgomery is gearing up for his biggest year yet with much more new music to be released and a year-long, headlining tour that kicked off January 2025. For more information on new music, tour dates, and tickets, visit ryanmontgomerymusic.net, and follow him on Instagram @ryanmontgomerymusic.

