Storecove Becomes Accredited InvoiceNow Access Point Provider in Singapore

The e-invoicing solutions provider receives IMDA certification to support businesses with Singapore’s upcoming e-invoicing mandate.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storecove, a global provider of e-invoicing and e-document exchange solutions, has received accreditation as an InvoiceNow Access Point Provider from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The certification positions Storecove to assist businesses operating in Singapore with their transition to electronic invoicing as the country prepares to implement mandatory e-invoicing requirements Singapore recently soft-launched its InvoiceNow platform as part of a phased approach to digital invoicing transformation. The government will begin enforcing e-invoicing requirements in November 2025, when newly incorporated GST-registered companies must adopt electronic invoicing systems. The mandate will expand further in April 2026 to include all new GST registrants.The InvoiceNow initiative represents Singapore’s commitment to digitizing business processes and improving efficiency in commercial transactions. The platform is designed to standardize electronic invoice exchange between businesses while ensuring compliance with local tax regulations and reporting requirements.Storecove’s IMDA accreditation enables the company to provide direct connectivity to Singapore’s InvoiceNow network through its existing API-driven platform. Businesses can leverage Storecove’s infrastructure to exchange electronic invoices securely while maintaining compliance with Singapore’s regulatory framework.The benefits of e-invoicing extend beyond regulatory compliance. Electronic invoicing systems typically reduce processing time, minimize manual data entry errors, and streamline accounts payable and receivable workflows. These improvements can result in cost savings and enhanced cash flow management for businesses of all sizes.Organizations preparing for Singapore’s e-invoicing requirements can begin their transition process regardless of whether they fall under the initial mandate phases. Early adoption allows businesses to test systems, train staff, and optimize processes before requirements take effect.About the Company:Storecove is a global provider of e-invoicing and e-document exchange solutions, offering connectivity to the DBNAlliance, PEPPOL , and other global e-invoicing networks. As a certified access point, Storecove enables businesses to exchange electronic invoices securely and comply with international tax regulations. By leveraging its API-driven platform, Storecove simplifies B2B transactions, ensuring compliance and efficiency in digital invoicing on a global scale. Learn more at storecove.com.

