Arab America Foundation Announces Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit October 24-25, 2025 in New Jersey, New York
Engage with Visionary Leaders and Changemakers, focusing on Entrepreneurship, Women, Public Service, Youth Leadership, and Identity
“The CONNECT Empowerment Summit is more than an event—it’s where Arab Americans from all walks of life come together to build community, amplify our collective voice, and uplift the next generation of leaders,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation. “In a time of uncertainty, we are creating space for unity, pride, and empowerment rooted in our rich heritage and shared future. From youth engagement to civic participation, this summit is a powerful catalyst for change and connection.”
This year’s summit is a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse community of like-minded individuals, visionary leaders, and influential speakers.
This dynamic summit brings together Arab Americans from across the country for two powerful days of networking, leadership, and celebration. You’ll engage with visionary leaders, bold changemakers, and emerging youth voices in unforgettable sessions on entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, public service, youth leadership, and Arab heritage and identity.
In 2024, over 400 attendees from 26 states joined us—2025 will be even bigger. Don’t miss your chance to be part of a growing national movement!
The Arab American Foundation (AAF)( www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a nonprofit (501(c)(3)) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote Arab heritage, educate Americans about Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans with one another and with diverse organizations across the United States.
Tentative Program to Date:
FRIDAY Afternoon and Evening, October 24:
2-6:00 pm
Registration and Information
Exhibits Open
Breakout Sessions
6:00 pm
Ahlan Networking Reception and Dinner
Attend the opening reception of the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit. Meet new friends and indulge in a tempting buffet of Arab cuisine.
8:00 pm
Fann Wa Tarab Cultural Evening
Don’t miss a tantalizing evening celebrating the arts, an event that will make you feel proud of Arab heritage and culture.
SATURDAY Daytime, October 25:
8-3:00 pm
Registration and Information
Exhibits Open
8:00 am
Man’oushe, Foul, and Qahwa Networking Breakfast
Meet and get acquainted with summit attendees before the summit at this buffet breakfast and networking event.
9:00 am
CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit
Connecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.
12:00 Noon
Recognition of Rising Leaders
20 Under 20, 30 Under 30, and 40 Under 40, Awardees
12:30 Noon
Sahtein Networking Lunch
Meet Arab American attendees from throughout the U.S.
SATURDAY Afternoon, October 25:
1:30 pm
CONNECT Arab America Empowerment Summit
Connecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.
3:00 pm
Daytime Activities End
SATURDAY Evening, October 25:
5:30 pm
Reception
6:30 pm
Al Rabitah Gala
The event of the year! Commemorate your heritage at this formal event featuring Arab cuisine, special recognition, and live Arab music.
11:00 pm
Evening Activities End
Sunday, Daytime, October 26 (Optional):
10:00 am
Farewell Networking Reception
Highlights CONNECT Summit 2024
