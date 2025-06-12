Arab America Foundation Announces Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit October 24-25, 2025 in New Jersey, New York

Engage with Visionary Leaders and Changemakers, focusing on Entrepreneurship, Women, Public Service, Youth Leadership, and Identity

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce the CONNECT Empowerment Summit to be held, on Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe, 100 Frank W. Burr Boulevard, Teaneck, NJ.“The CONNECT Empowerment Summit is more than an event—it’s where Arab Americans from all walks of life come together to build community, amplify our collective voice, and uplift the next generation of leaders,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation. “In a time of uncertainty, we are creating space for unity, pride, and empowerment rooted in our rich heritage and shared future. From youth engagement to civic participation, this summit is a powerful catalyst for change and connection.”This year’s summit is a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse community of like-minded individuals, visionary leaders, and influential speakers.This dynamic summit brings together Arab Americans from across the country for two powerful days of networking, leadership, and celebration. You’ll engage with visionary leaders, bold changemakers, and emerging youth voices in unforgettable sessions on entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, public service, youth leadership, and Arab heritage and identity.In 2024, over 400 attendees from 26 states joined us—2025 will be even bigger. Don’t miss your chance to be part of a growing national movement!See the video below of last year’s CONNECT Empowerment Summit:The Arab American Foundation (AAF)( www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a nonprofit (501(c)(3)) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote Arab heritage, educate Americans about Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans with one another and with diverse organizations across the United States.Tentative Program to Date:FRIDAY Afternoon and Evening, October 24:2-6:00 pmRegistration and InformationExhibits OpenBreakout Sessions6:00 pmAhlan Networking Reception and DinnerAttend the opening reception of the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit. Meet new friends and indulge in a tempting buffet of Arab cuisine.8:00 pmFann Wa Tarab Cultural EveningDon’t miss a tantalizing evening celebrating the arts, an event that will make you feel proud of Arab heritage and culture.SATURDAY Daytime, October 25:8-3:00 pmRegistration and InformationExhibits Open8:00 amMan’oushe, Foul, and Qahwa Networking BreakfastMeet and get acquainted with summit attendees before the summit at this buffet breakfast and networking event.9:00 amCONNECT Arab America: Empowerment SummitConnecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.12:00 NoonRecognition of Rising Leaders20 Under 20, 30 Under 30, and 40 Under 40, Awardees12:30 NoonSahtein Networking LunchMeet Arab American attendees from throughout the U.S.SATURDAY Afternoon, October 25:1:30 pmCONNECT Arab America Empowerment SummitConnecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.3:00 pmDaytime Activities EndSATURDAY Evening, October 25:5:30 pmReception6:30 pmAl Rabitah GalaThe event of the year! Commemorate your heritage at this formal event featuring Arab cuisine, special recognition, and live Arab music.11:00 pmEvening Activities EndSunday, Daytime, October 26 (Optional):10:00 amFarewell Networking Reception

Highlights CONNECT Summit 2024

