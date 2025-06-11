Water and Sanitation on timeline for raising of Tzaneen Dam Wall project in Limpopo

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has revised a completion date for the raising of the Tzaneen Dam Wall project, which was initially scheduled to be completed in March this year. The overall progress of the project is now 46% complete, and the revised completion date is set for March 2026.

The Tzaneen Dam Wall Raising Project resumed on 6 June 2023 and forms part of the Letaba River Water Augmentation Project (GLeWaP). It involves raising the dam wall by 3 metres, significantly increasing the dam’s storage capacity to meet growing water demands and improve water security in the Limpopo Province. The additional water supply will benefit households, the agricultural sector, and the industrial sector.

Mr Anthony Bhasopo, from DWS’ Water Resource Infrastructure Development unit, expressed satisfaction with the project's progress and reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to completing it within the revised timeline.

“The Department has made strides since the beginning of the project in 2023, even though there were some unforeseen incidents that hampered progress. We have, however, progressed well and achieved significant milestones, and we are confident that the revised timeline will be met. This project will ensure that the objective to meet the projected growing primary water requirements for the next 20 years in the region is finally realised,” said Mr Bhasopo.

The Tzaneen Dam was originally completed in 1977 and features a mass concrete gravity spillway flanked by earthfill embankments. The existing ogee-type spillway is 91.44 metres long and has a crest level of 723.90 metres above sea level (masl). The non-overspill crest measures 1,063.5 metres with a crest level of 730.60 masl. The embankments are protected by interlocking concrete blocks on both the upstream and downstream faces. The upgrade includes replacing the current ogee spillway with a more efficient labyrinth spillway.

The dam’s current gross storage capacity is 157.3 million cubic metres (m³), and the project will increase the total storage capacity by 35.7 million m³. Upon completion, the new capacity will be 193 million m³.

The construction project includes:

Demolition of the upper section of the existing ogee spillway

Construction of a new labyrinth spillway to increase discharge capacity

Strengthening of the earthfill embankments for improved dam stability

Realignment of the permanent access road downstream of the dam

Additional supporting and safety-related works

Progress to date includes:

Temporary fencing around the site

Temporary access road from Deerpark and river diversion pipeline

Realignment of the permanent access road: 20% complete

Embankment strengthening: 36% complete

Tongue wall construction: 19% complete

Labyrinth spillway construction: 11% complete

The project has enabled the employment of 241 people, including the main contractor and sub-contractors. Of these, 76 are female and 108 are youth.

