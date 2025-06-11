Submit Release
Premier Kagiso Mokgosi launches Lap Projects in Manthe Village, Greater Taung Local Municipality, 13 Jun

North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi accompanied by MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha will lead the launch of a large scale dry white beans farming project which covers three thousand hectares of land.

The primary objective of the project is to empower rural communities through agriculture-based skills development to fight the scourge of poverty and create
sustainable employment job opportunities for locals.

Close to two thousand learners are expected to undergo training with Bright Ideas which has secured an offtake agreement with Harvest Hub Africa under government's Labour Activation Plan Initiative.

The project which is being implemented in collaboration with Ba Ga Maidi Agricultural Initiative under the stewardship of Ba Ga Maidi Development Agency is aimed
at revitalizing Taung’s agricultural economy through high-value farming.

Members of the media are invited to the launch that will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 June 2025 
Time: 9:00 
Venue: Manthe Community Hall, Manthe village in Taung 

For enquiries, contact:
Sello Tatai 
Spokesperson to the Premier 
North West Provincial Government 
Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842 
E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung 
Provincial Head of Communication 
Office of the Premier 
North West Provincial Government 
Cell: 076 012 4501 
E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

