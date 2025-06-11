Premier Kagiso Mokgosi launches Lap Projects in Manthe Village, Greater Taung Local Municipality, 13 Jun

North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi accompanied by MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha will lead the launch of a large scale dry white beans farming project which covers three thousand hectares of land.

The primary objective of the project is to empower rural communities through agriculture-based skills development to fight the scourge of poverty and create

sustainable employment job opportunities for locals.

Close to two thousand learners are expected to undergo training with Bright Ideas which has secured an offtake agreement with Harvest Hub Africa under government's Labour Activation Plan Initiative.

The project which is being implemented in collaboration with Ba Ga Maidi Agricultural Initiative under the stewardship of Ba Ga Maidi Development Agency is aimed

at revitalizing Taung’s agricultural economy through high-value farming.

Members of the media are invited to the launch that will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 June 2025

Time: 9:00

Venue: Manthe Community Hall, Manthe village in Taung

For enquiries, contact:

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates