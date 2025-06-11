ERP Specialist, Exel Computer Systems, Partners with Comparesoft to Broaden Market Access

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New partnership brings EFACS E/8 AI-Enabled ERP solution to UK's Software Recommender Comparesoft With 47% of new ERP implementations in manufacturing, UK businesses can now compare EFACS E/8—Exel’s flagship ERP system —on Comparesoft, used by over 19,000 companies to find the right software.This partnership combines Exel’s 40 years of ERP expertise with Comparesoft’s intelligent matching engine to help businesses in sectors like aerospace, automotive, engineering, and construction find tailored ERP solutions.EFACS E/8 is an AI-Enabled, modular, browser-based ERP system available on cloud or on-premises. It covers production, finance, CRM, field service, and more—supporting 20+ countries with flexible, easily integrated deployments.“EFACS E/8 is highly flexible and can meet the needs of many manufacturing industries, from Aerospace and Automotive, through to Chemicals and Food. It is also scalable and configurable, so can continue to meet the needs of a business as it experiences growth and change.” said Jonathan Orme, Sales & Marketing Manager at Exel. “Partnering with Comparesoft connects us with serious ERP buyers who know what they need. It’s a targeted, high-intent channel that puts our solution in front of the right audience, without the noise of paid rankings.”Comparesoft is a vendor-neutral platform that uses language analysis, machine learning, and expert input to recommend software that fits each buyer’s needs. Every week, it analyses over 179,000 features to deliver precise, unbiased matches.Prasanna Kulkarni, CEO of Comparesoft, said: “EFACS E/8 is designed for real-world industrial operations. We’re excited to help more ERP buyers discover Exel’s proven, industry-ready solution. This partnership makes it easier for buyers to match their needs with a trusted ERP system.”Trusted by over 19,000 businesses — from micro to global enterprises — Comparesoft simplifies how buyers evaluate and connect with software providers. Its centralised platform streamlines the entire software selection process.This partnership brings together Exel’s expertise in ERP and Comparesoft’s smart matching tech to help industrial businesses find software that fits their needs.About Comparesoft:Comparesoft is a London-based B2B software comparison platform that blends artificial intelligence with expert insight to help businesses find the right tools. The company is backed by Mercia and Blackfinch Ventures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.