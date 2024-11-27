Comparesoft Lists MaintMaster in Newly Launched Condition-Based Maintenance Vertical

Maintmaster's UK Team

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comparesoft is excited to recommend MaintMaster in its newly launched Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM) vertical, marking an expansion of the successful partnership between the two companies. Having achieved significant milestones together in the CMMS market, this collaboration signifies a joint commitment to advancing innovation in maintenance and operational efficiency.MaintMaster’s inclusion in Comparesoft’s CBM vertical aligns with MaintMaster’s recent acquisition of OEEsystems, a strategic move that further establishes MaintMaster as a leader in maintenance management and operational efficiency. The acquisition, alongside the introduction of a cutting-edge IoT solution, underscores MaintMaster’s dedication to empowering businesses with forward-thinking solutions.The new IoT offering allows customers to choose from a variety of sensors designed to meet specific operational needs. Following the acquisition, MaintMaster is now rolling out a comprehensive, integrated platform that unites CMMS, OEE software, and IoT capabilities. This robust suite of solutions helps organisations optimise asset performance, enhance productivity, and achieve greater operational efficiency.By integrating its CMMS with OEE software, MaintMaster provides a unified platform fostering seamless collaboration between maintenance and operations teams. With real-time data flow between production and maintenance, customers benefit from increased reliability, performance, and cost savings. The addition of IoT features delivers even deeper insights into machine health and performance, enabling proactive maintenance strategies and data-driven decision-making.“A Natural Next Step”“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with MaintMaster into the Condition-Based Maintenance market,” said Josh Barrow, Platform Manager at Comparesoft. “Their innovative solutions and industry leadership make them a perfect fit for our CBM vertical, and together, we look forward to helping organisations elevate their maintenance strategies.”MaintMaster’s Perspective“Partnering with Comparesoft in the Condition-Based Maintenance vertical is a significant step forward,” said Tom Reames, Sales Director at MaintMaster. “This collaboration enables us to deliver our integrated CMMS, OEE, and IoT solutions to a broader audience, empowering more organisations to achieve operational excellence through advanced maintenance strategies.”About ComparesoftComparesoft is a leading AI-driven platform that simplifies the process of finding and selecting software solutions tailored to business needs. With a focus on empowering organisations across diverse industries, Comparesoft connects businesses with innovative tools that drive efficiency and performance.About MaintMasterMaintMaster is a leading provider of maintenance management solutions, offering a suite of tools that combine CMMS, OEE software, and IoT capabilities. With a mission to empower businesses to optimise their operations, MaintMaster delivers innovative, data-driven solutions designed to improve productivity and asset performance.

