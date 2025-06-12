Coury, Krolls, Dean & DaPena Renews Lease for Two Years at Boxer Property’s Central Phoenix Office Building

Boxer Property is pleased to announce that Coury, Krolls, Dean & DaPena (CKDD) has renewed its lease for an additional two years at 3101 N Central Avenue.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is pleased to announce that Coury, Krolls, Dean & DaPena (CKDD) has renewed its lease for an additional two years at 3101 N Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012. The lease was negotiated by Robert Wilder, Boxer Property Leasing Representative, along with Michael Miller and Ryan Coury of Stream Realty.“We’ve truly enjoyed our time at this location and working with Boxer Property,” said Margaret F. Dean, Managing Partner at CKDD. “The building’s central location, professional environment, and responsive property management team have supported our firm’s daily operations and client service in meaningful ways. Renewing our lease was an easy decision.”3101 North Central is one of Boxer Property’s premier office locations in Phoenix, featuring:Strategic Location: Ideally positioned at the northeast corner of North Central Avenue and Earll Drive, the property offers immediate access to the Papago (I-10) and Maricopa (I-17) freeways, multiple state and U.S. highways, and is just a 15-minute drive from Sky Harbor International Airport.On-Site Amenities: Tenants enjoy access to an on-site deli, a 50-person conference room, and the convenience of a national bank located on the ground floor.Flexible Workspace: Comprised of a 16-story office tower and a 2-story annex, this Class “B” office project provides a range of affordable office suites designed to accommodate diverse business needs.Professional Environment: With a focus on tenant comfort and operational efficiency, the building offers a clean, well-maintained atmosphere ideal for professional firms seeking visibility and accessibility in the heart of Midtown Phoenix.About CKDDCKDD is a distinguished Phoenix-based law firm specializing in representing providers and institutions in the healthcare sector. Their experienced team advocates for hospitals, surgery centers, skilled nursing homes, physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals across Arizona in matters including malpractice litigation, professional board representation, investigations, depositions, and trials.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

