Joseph Batac, MD, FACS of Summit Health Plastic Surgery Awarded As NY Top Doc

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit Health proudly announces the addition of Joseph Batac, MD, FACS to its renowned Plastic Surgery team. Dr. Batac brings with him a wealth of expertise and a passion for helping patients enhance their quality of life through both aesthetic and reconstructive surgical care. Drawn to the field of medicine from a young age, Dr. Batac has long been fascinated by the potential of healthcare to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. This passion continues to drive his patient-centered approach to care and his dedication to excellence.Dr. Batac specializes in a broad spectrum of procedures, including both aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, as well as orthopedic surgery of the hand. His aesthetic offerings encompass surgical and non-surgical treatments for the face, breast, and body. Additionally, he has extensive experience in skin cancer and breast cancer reconstruction, as well as post-weight loss body contouring. In the realm of hand surgery, Dr. Batac treats a variety of conditions, including bony fractures, tendon injuries, and nerve issues such as carpal tunnel syndrome.At the core of Dr. Batac’s practice is a commitment to personalized care. “During your visit, you can expect to have all your goals and concerns addressed. We will then take the time to create an individualized treatment plan that fits you,” says Dr. Batac. Patients who choose Dr. Batac benefit not only from his technical skill, but also from his empathetic, tailored approach to care. He finds immense joy in his work and considers it a privilege to help patients achieve the outcomes they desire.Dr. Batac’s expertise, compassion, and commitment to individualized care make him a trusted partner in every patient’s journey toward wellness and confidence. His patients can feel assured they are in skilled, thoughtful hands every step of the way.To learn more about reviewed and approved NY Top Doc, Dr. Joseph Batac, please visit: https://nytopdocs.com/doctors/dr-joseph-batac/ ----About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@NYTopDocs.com and/or visit www.NYTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

