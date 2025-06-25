CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine’s (LECOM), MHSA Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare. CAHME granted the LECOM School of Health Services Administration’s MHSA program an initial 4-year accreditation status on May 21, 2025. LECOM Campus Photo

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors has approved initial accreditation of the LECOM School of Health Services Administration’s MHSA program for a four-year term.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredited programs have successfully navigated a careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Al Faber, Interim President and CEO of CAHME.

“LECOM as the nation’s largest medical college, seeks to prepare healthcare industry leaders through professional academic programs of the highest standards,” said Dr. John M. Ferretti, D.O., LECOM’s President and CEO. “The LECOM Masters in Health Services Administration (MHSA) program represents this level of excellence in teaching the business of healthcare, and we are very proud to be CAHME accredited.”

“Starting with our first MHSA class of eleven students in 2014, the LECOM MHSA program has grown to well over 400 graduates, operating in key healthcare leadership roles promoting well-being for the communities they serve,” said Professor Terri Runo, the MHSA director. “CAHME accreditation is a testament to their hard work and dedication to the profession.”

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 164 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

About LECOM

Founded in 1992, LECOM has grown to become the largest and one of the most affordable medical schools in the United States. With campuses in Erie and Greensburg, Pennsylvania; Bradenton, Florida; and Elmira, New York, LECOM offers innovative, student-centered pathways to degrees in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, dental medicine, podiatry, and health services administration. To date, LECOM has graduated more than 17,000 healthcare professionals who are now serving communities across the country. Committed to excellence in education, research, and community service, LECOM continues to shape the future of healthcare by training the next generation of highly skilled and compassionate professionals.

