Natasha Tsakos Begins Her Mission to Take Performance to Space

PARABOLES prepares to become the first full-scale multimedia work captured in microgravity

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the future of art doesn’t take place on Earth? With PARABOLES , artist and showmaker Natasha Tsakos is beginning a long-term mission: to take the theatrical arts and live performance into space, as a vital part of our human flourishing, beyond this planet.This fall, Tsakos and a cross-disciplinary team will carry out the first choreographed multimedia performance in a weightless environment. Created in collaboration with MIT Space Exploration Initiative and Zero-G, PARABOLES will be performed aboard a parabolic flight designed to simulate microgravity. The result will be captured through both cinematic and research lenses, marking a new milestone in the merging of art, science, and space."PARABOLES is not a one-off experiment," says Tsakos. "It’s a deep reimagining of content and form for a new frontier. The first step towards establishing an artistic and cultural infrastructure for a spacefaring civilization."The performance will unfold across 25 arcs of microgravity, each lasting 22 seconds. During these windows, a team of performers and cinematographers will move in free-float, exploring what expression becomes when the physical rules we know no longer apply.Far more than a creative project, PARABOLES includes research on microgravity’s effects on cognitive and physical response. It also marks the development of the first training curriculum tailored specifically to artists preparing for extraterrestrial environments."This is about the evolution of our species and of the art form," Tsakos says. "We need to prepare for a future that is inevitable. Train artists for space environments and develop the new stories and experiences we will present and partake in Space, today"The project is slated to premiere in 2026 as a cinematic art film, a short documentary, and an immersive installation. With support from MIT SEI, Live Arts Miami, O Cinema, and Zero-G, the team has begun rehearsing and astronautical training. To complete the project, they’ve launched a Kickstarter campaign to invite public supporters to help fund final production costs.“There’s tremendous energy going into building space infrastructure,” says Tsakos. “Culture should not be an afterthought. Think about it, as we embark on long-duration space missions with extended periods of isolation and confinement. What will bring us earthly comfort? What will we experience beyond the science, initial thrill, and blackout of space? Music, Literature, Art…. Culture.”The team includes alumni from Cirque du Soleil, National Geographic, NASA, and leading bioastronautics research programs. Together, they’re laying the groundwork for a future where artists help define the experiential of space exploration.“We are not abandoning the earth", Tsakos affirms. “ We are infusing a vital element to a rapidly-growing industry that will fare humanity beyond. And isn’t that an idea worth doing? We are: evolving”.THE PARABOLES TEAMNATASHA TSAKOS // Commanding Officer / Creator, Director, Producer & Performance Researcher https://www.natashatsakos.com OCTAVIO CAMPOS // Left Wing / Human Readiness Training Director / Performance Researcher LUIS ALBERTO CUEVAS // Right Wing / Lead Solo / Choreographer & Performance ResearcherGABIJA BIRINA // Lead Opposing Solo / Performance ResearcherENRIQUE VILLACRESES // Capture Officer / Backup Solo / In-Flight Videographer & ResearcherDEZI MARINO // Lead Capture Officer / In-Flight Videographer & ResearcherYVETTE GONZALEZ /// Bioastronautics Officer /Advisory Board Member / Performance ResearcherPASCAL JACQUELIN // Production Sponsor / Capture ResearcherRODRIGO ARCAYA // Technical Officer / Performance Researcher

