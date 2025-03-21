Miami MusicTech Summit Debuts March 25, 2025, Connecting Music, Tech, and Finance Leaders

Past edition of the San Francisco MusicTech Summit, that laid the foundation for the Miami MusicTech Summit

Happening during Miami Music Week at the Silverspot Cinema in Downtown

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami is set to become the epicenter of music technology innovation with the launch of the Miami MusicTech Summit on March 25, 2025, at Silverspot Cinema in Downtown Miami. This exclusive, one-day conference will unite trailblazers across music, technology, and finance, fostering new business opportunities, partnerships, and cutting-edge advancements in the industry.Building upon the success of the SF MusicTech Summit—a celebrated conference series that ran from 2008 to 2018 in San Francisco—Miami MusicTech Summit offers an unparalleled space for networking, investment, and deal-making. Attendees will gain insight into emerging trends through speaker sessions, a startup competition, pitch workshops, and specialized networking events, all designed to propel innovation within the music technology landscape.One of the key moments of the summit will be the MusicTech Startup Competition , judged by venture capitalists, spotlighting and promoting early-stage music tech companies while connecting them with the growing music tech community.“After spending a decade building up the MusicTech community in California, I'm thrilled to bring this event to my hometown of Miami—a city bursting with talent, innovation, and energy that makes it the perfect home for the future of music technology,” said Shoshana Samole Zisk, Co-Founder of Miami MusicTech Summit.With a powerhouse lineup of industry leaders, confirmed speakers include:- Cris Falcão (MD Artist & Label Strategy GM Latin, Virgin Music Group)- Stephanie Alexis Smellie (Head of Business Development, Patreon)- Rishi Patel (General Partner, Plus Eight Equity Partners)- Brian Zisk (Connector, Miami MusicTech)- Fabrice Sergent (Co-founder & Managing Partner, Bandsintown)- Serona Elton (Head of Educational Partnerships, The MLC / Univ. of Miami Frost School of Music)- Keith Shocklee (Public Enemy and The Bomb Squad, Founding Member)- Dani Deahl (Head of Communications & Creator Insights, BandLab)- Gregg Stein (Founder & CEO, Triple G Ventures)- Pedro Kurtz (Director of Operations and Content, Americas, Deezer)- Zach Walker (VP of Strategic Partnerships, Shotgun)- Stephanie Guerrero (Direct To Fan & Youtube specialist, ONErpm)…and many more. See full list of speakers here.The Florida Bar has approved the Miami MusicTech Summit for 8 hours of Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit, offering attorneys a unique opportunity to stay current on industry innovation while fulfilling professional requirements.The Miami MusicTech Summit is designed for entrepreneurs, startups, music producers, artists, investors, and C-suite executives looking to stay ahead of industry shifts, explore emerging business models, and forge strategic partnerships.When: March 25, 2025Where: Silverspot Cinema in Downtown Miami, 300 SE 3rd St #100, Miami, FL 33131Tickets: Register here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.