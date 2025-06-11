AUO Display Plus Joins Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform

AUO Logo AUO Display Plus joins the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), partnering to drive the next wave of innovation in smart enterprise applications. Left: Juha Kuosmanen, Head of MDEP; Right: Scott Hix, CMO and GM of Smart Education and Enterprise Bus

HSINCHU, TAIWAN, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUO Display Plus, a global leader in industrial and commercial displays and a subsidiary of AUO, has announced its participation in the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) as an ODM partner, together driving the next wave of innovation in smart enterprise applications. Powered by the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), MDEP offers an open, adaptable foundation for device manufacturers and software developers to build cutting-edge solutions supported by Microsoft’s enterprise-grade security, management and reliability standards. By joining MDEP, AUO Display Plus is positioned to deliver seamless, interoperable products that enhance collaboration efficiency in modern workspaces—while accelerating time-to-market.

“With AUO Display Plus’s proven expertise in advanced display technologies and integrated hardware-software solutions, joining the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform marks a significant milestone for us. It enables us to tap into a robust ecosystem that fosters innovation and collaboration,” said CC Lee, CTO at AUO Display Plus. “This partnership underscores our commitment to driving impactful transformation across the evolving enterprise landscape. We are well-positioned to co-create next-generation innovations that redefine how people work and collaborate,” added Scott Hix, CMO and GM of the Smart Education and Enterprise Business Group at AUO Display Plus.

“We’re thrilled to welcome AUO Display Plus to the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform,” said Juha Kuosmanen, Head of MDEP at Microsoft. “As MDEP continues to grow into a strong community of forward-thinking partners, AUO Display Plus brings valuable strengths in display innovations. Their vision and capabilities complement our goal of enabling partners to build secure, scalable, and reliable devices that empower the advancement of future enterprise experiences.”

At InfoComm 2025, attendees can experience AUO Display Plus’s solutions in action at Booth 2181, presented by its subsidiary, Avocor.

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for advanced display, smart mobility, industrial intelligence, healthcare, retail, enterprise, education and energy. The company is headquartered in Taiwan and has operations in Asia, the US, and Europe, with a global workforce of 41,000 employees. AUO is committed to ESG sustainability development and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 14 years. In 2024, AUO's consolidated net revenue was USD 8.57 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at: www.auo.com/en-global

ABOUT AUO Display Plus

AUO Display Plus is a leading provider of industrial and commercial displays, offering a comprehensive range of products and solutions to customers worldwide. As the subsidiary of AUO, AUO Display Plus has over 20 years of experience in the industry and is driving innovation in AIoT to make smart display solutions ubiquitous across various verticals including enterprise, education, healthcare, retail and transportation. Its complete end-to-end solution includes design, R&D, production, integration, customer service, and implementation. Headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, AUO Display Plus has a global team and offices in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Learn more at: www.auodplus.com/en-global

