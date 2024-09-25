AUO Display Plus Acquires Avocor

Avocor, an AUO company and AUO Display Plus logo

The acquisition sets the stage for accelerated market strategies, global growth and enhanced product offerings.

HSINCHU, TAIWAN, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUO Display Plus (ADP), a subsidiary of AUO Corporation (AUO) and a global leader in industrial and commercial displays, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Avocor, a leading innovator in collaboration and communication solutions. This strategic acquisition is set to accelerate Avocor's growth by integrating AUO Display Plus' extensive expertise in display technology and global resources.

As part of AUO’s ongoing biaxial transformation strategy, the acquisition marks a significant step in deepening its vertical market applications under the Go Vertical initiative. By integrating Avocor’s expertise in interactive display solutions and its sales capabilities and distribution channels, AUO Display Plus is positioned to offer more diverse product platforms and comprehensive services to global customers in the education and enterprise markets. Through the acquisition, ADP will be able to accelerate its expansion into new verticals and solidify its position as a leader in smart display solutions with a reinforced value chain ecosystem.

Since 2022, AUO Display Plus has been a significant investor in Avocor, fostering a partnership that has enabled Avocor to expand its product offerings, including DvLED displays, digital signage, and commercial displays. The acquisition represents a natural progression of this successful collaboration, with AUO and ADP fully committed to investing in Avocor's future.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Avocor," said Frank Ko, CEO and President of AUO. "This strategic move will further strengthen our presence in the solution business while also amplifying the cross-business synergies within the AUO group. Together, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the display industry, leveraging our combined expertise to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and partners."

Driving Innovation and Market Leadership

The acquisition will significantly strengthen both AUO Display Plus and Avocor's capabilities in several key areas:

• Roadmap Expansion: Increased investment in R&D to bring innovative display solutions to market, addressing customers' evolving needs.

• Accelerated Go-to-Market Strategies: Enhanced marketing and sales efforts to rapidly introduce cutting-edge products and expand global reach.

• Supply Chain Enhancements: Optimized supply chain management to ensure the seamless production and delivery of high-quality products.

• Regional Operations Alignment: Strengthened regional operations to better serve customers and partners worldwide.

"All sides are incredibly excited to welcome Avocor into the AUO Display Plus family," said Scott Hix, CEO of Avocor, GM of AUO Education and Enterprise Business Group and CMO of ADP. "This acquisition is a testament to our shared vision and commitment to innovation and excellence. With AUO and ADP's support, Avocor is positioned for unprecedented growth and expansion, enhancing our product roadmap and accelerating our go-to-market strategies."

As Avocor becomes a core part of the AUO Display Plus family, the union of these industry leaders will usher in a new era of innovation and growth. With a shared vision of pushing the boundaries of collaboration and display technology, ADP and Avocor remain committed to delivering exceptional products and solutions to a global customer base.

ABOUT AUO DISPLAY PLUS

AUO Display Plus is AUO’s industrial and commercial display subsidiary and offers a complete end-to-end display service, from R&D to sales and customer service. AUO Display Plus integrates its leading display technologies with value-added software solutions for enterprise, education, healthcare and mobility. AUO Display Plus collaborates with partners in different domains to co-create complete solutions and one stop services that help businesses accelerate their smart transformations and create greater value. Headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, AUO Display Plus operates global offices in Europe, Mainland China, Japan and the United States.

Further information about AUO Display Plus can be found at: www.auodplus.com/en-global/

ABOUT AVOCOR

Avocor is a global leader in creating collaboration solutions that enable people to come together quickly, in person or remotely, efficiently, and effectively. We develop interactive solutions and software platforms that can stimulate creativity, engagement, and teamwork, and we are passionate about creating solutions that make a difference. Headquartered in the U.S. with global offices, Avocor is dedicated to delivering collaboration solutions globally through an extensive and experienced partner network.

Learn more at www.avocor.com or follow news and updates from Avocor on social media via LinkedIn and YouTube.

