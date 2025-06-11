Texas Parasport Receives 50,000 Grant from The Hartford

Youth athlete sits in his new basketball chair as three adults congratulate him

Ulysses Mendez tries out his new custom fit adaptive sports chair that was gifted to him thanks to a grant from The Hartford as his mother Mirella Mendez, Jenn Weatherford from Texas Parasport, and Kari Miller-Ortiz from Move United, look on. Photo by Timothy Brown.

Company surprises local youth athlete with custom-fit sports equipment

This will help him improve in all the sports he likes to participate in. It will help push him to continue improving and have a great future in adaptive sports.”
— Mirella Mendez, Ulysses' mother
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Parasport, a nonprofit organization and member of the Move United member network, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.

The grant enabled Texas Parasport to purchase new adaptive sports equipment that will be utilized by its community partner the Houston Adapted Sports Club, including six youth basketball wheelchairs for their ongoing adaptive sports youth programs.

“The support from The Hartford Adaptive Sports Equipment Grant will give us the opportunity to provide additional adaptive sports opportunities for all children in Houston and around Texas,” said Hannah Walker, Texas Parasport Gulf Coast Representative.

The Hartford also surprised Ulysses Mendez, a 12-year-old athlete who participates in wheelchair basketball with a custom-fit sports wheelchair. This wheelchair will give Mendez the opportunity to participate in a variety of adaptive sports and travel with his prep wheelchair basketball team. "We are deeply thankful for those who have helped Ulysses. This will help him improve in all the sports he likes to participate in. It will help push him to continue improving and have a great future in adaptive sports,” said Mirella Mendez, Ulysses' mother.

Texas Parasport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting adaptive sports throughout Texas. Its programs empower athletes with disabilities by providing opportunities for competition, training, and community engagement. By fostering collaboration with local programs and national governing bodies of sport, Texas Parasport plays a key role in developing the next generation of Paralympic athletes and advocating for inclusion through sport.

Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 240-268-2180
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Texas Parasport Receives 50,000 Grant from The Hartford

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 240-268-2180
Company/Organization
Move United
451 Hungerford Drive, Suite 608
Rockville, Maryland, 20850
United States
+1 240-268-2180
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Texas Parasport Receives 50,000 Grant from The Hartford
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana (RHI) Sports Program Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford
National Ability Center in Park City Hosts National Adaptive Sports Conference May 5-7
View All Stories From This Author