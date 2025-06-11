Texas Parasport Receives 50,000 Grant from The Hartford

Ulysses Mendez tries out his new custom fit adaptive sports chair that was gifted to him thanks to a grant from The Hartford as his mother Mirella Mendez, Jenn Weatherford from Texas Parasport, and Kari Miller-Ortiz from Move United, look on. Photo by Timothy Brown.

Company surprises local youth athlete with custom-fit sports equipment

This will help him improve in all the sports he likes to participate in. It will help push him to continue improving and have a great future in adaptive sports.” — Mirella Mendez, Ulysses' mother

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Parasport, a nonprofit organization and member of the Move United member network, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.The grant enabled Texas Parasport to purchase new adaptive sports equipment that will be utilized by its community partner the Houston Adapted Sports Club, including six youth basketball wheelchairs for their ongoing adaptive sports youth programs.“The support from The Hartford Adaptive Sports Equipment Grant will give us the opportunity to provide additional adaptive sports opportunities for all children in Houston and around Texas,” said Hannah Walker, Texas Parasport Gulf Coast Representative.The Hartford also surprised Ulysses Mendez, a 12-year-old athlete who participates in wheelchair basketball with a custom-fit sports wheelchair. This wheelchair will give Mendez the opportunity to participate in a variety of adaptive sports and travel with his prep wheelchair basketball team. "We are deeply thankful for those who have helped Ulysses. This will help him improve in all the sports he likes to participate in. It will help push him to continue improving and have a great future in adaptive sports,” said Mirella Mendez, Ulysses' mother.Texas Parasport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting adaptive sports throughout Texas. Its programs empower athletes with disabilities by providing opportunities for competition, training, and community engagement. By fostering collaboration with local programs and national governing bodies of sport, Texas Parasport plays a key role in developing the next generation of Paralympic athletes and advocating for inclusion through sport.

