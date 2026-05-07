Join MDC for Ladies Night Out at Burr Oak Woods May 27

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Kansas City-area women to a special Ladies Night Out at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs on Wednesday, May 27, from 6-8 p.m. The evening of outdoor adventure under the spring sky will include archery, kayaking, and many more ways to discover nature.

Ladies Night Out is free and open to ages 18 and up with no registration needed. Wear closed-toe shoes, bring a water bottle, and come ready for fun.

For more information, visit MDC Events at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213728/.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.