Bell Integration builds new retail solutions using video analytics AI agents

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration will develop and deliver solutions for retailers that combine real-time video analytics with agentic AI automation. The solutions will serve several use cases in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.About the solutions and use casesThe new solutions will initially address critical challenges facing a highly competitive UK supermarket sector. There are 20-100 CCTV cameras in each supermarket, generating thousands of hours of video data. It’s estimated that close to only 1% of video from cameras is watched live by humans (source: IHS Markit). In this innovative solution, interactive AI agents serve as always-on video analysts.Collaboration with NVIDIA will provide supermarkets with pre-built video analytics’ AI agents that identify areas for immediate attention in the store, and suggest appropriate actions based on the analytical insights and high-value applications. These include:• checkout queue optimisation to reduce waiting times and costs to the store;• customer behaviour analysis for improved store layouts and marketing decisions;• immediate spillage and breakage alerts to enhance safety;• and advanced theft prevention capabilities.99% of in-store video data is estimated as unused.By transforming the estimated 99% of live video footage into valuable business insights, Bell Integration is providing retailers with powerful tools to enhance operations, improve customer experience, and protect slim margins.The AI agents retail solution will be capable of using vision language models (VLMs) as a cloud-based service, but also available on-premises with specialised hardware for localised inference building on computer vision (CV) models.NVIDIA provides both the GPUs for AI processing power as well as the NVIDIA Blueprints and development kits to help accelerate AI application development and deployment with customers.The battle to keep customersIn an industry where customer experience remains paramount, despite tight operating margins constantly being under the spotlight, retail businesses must prioritise efficient checkout processes and minimise wait times to avoid the potential for customer churn.Shopping analysis - current scenario• The average customer transaction is over £20; a weekly family shop is over £100. With over 4000 transactions per day (source: Tesco Public First report) supermarkets must ensure that they maximise efficiency and customer satisfaction.• Checkout queue times present a key moment in the shopping experience. Customers are more likely to abandon their shopping cart, or switch stores, if they perceive the queue as too long or experience waiting for over 5 minutes (source).• Customers can easily switch to competitors, some often shop at multiple stores, which makes their loyalty a hard-won battle.Enhancing the customer shopping experienceOur innovative retail solution can deploy multiple AI agents that serve to cut checkout queue times, identify and alert staff of spillages, reduce theft, and analyse customer behaviour patterns.The result provides a boost to customer experience for greater loyalty, reduces risks to health and safety, and provides insights to boost sales.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1996, Bell Integration is an IT services, system integrator & consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. Headquartered in the UK and employing close to 1000 people across the globe, Bell Integration provides a comprehensive lifecycle of multi-vendor services that address the pain points of deploying, managing, supporting, and decommissioning modern, hybrid IT environments.With over 350 AI specialists working in the AI & Data practice, Bell Integration covers the core areas of AI including Generative, Predictive and Agent-based solutions, as well as data management and training enablement services.

