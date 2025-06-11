NUJ reps artificial intelligence organising webinar

All NUJ reps are invited to a webinar on Tuesday 24 June from 5.30pm - 7pm on artificial intelligence and organising.

Speaker Adam Cantwell-Corn, TUC tech project policy officer, will share his insight on approaches to striking agreements within workplaces and good work undertaken by other trade unions. Join the session to hear more on how you can consider artificial intelligence as a recruitment tool when engaging with prospective members.

Speakers from the US NewsGuild-CWA, will discuss how the organisation successfully campaigned to protect jobs, with safeguards for members on the use of AI by employers, and requirements on the labelling of AI-generated content. Hear directly how reps can ensure NUJ members’ interests are protected across sectors.

Do you have questions about AI's implications on equality? Would you like to share your experiences discussing AI with employers and potential NUJ members - both staff and freelance? There will be a Q&A session as part of the webinar; register now to join on the day and share your thoughts.

In advance of the session, read about the NUJ’s AI campaign including calls for greater enforcement of copyright law, protections for freelances and for unions to be involved in the creation of AI policies by employers.

Although this session is open to NUJ reps only, NUJ members can watch the recent Ethics Council’s union-wide AI webinar on our YouTube channel.

A Zoom link will be circulated to registrants in advance of the event.