The Pickled Beet Announces A New ‘Tipsy’ Offering for Clients

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, announces a new partnership with QUORE Gelato, a Miami-based company that specializes in boozy gelato, combining Italian gelato with world-class liqueurs. The Pickled Beet clients can now enjoy a variety of QUORE Gelato flavors with complex notes and top-shelf liquors, delivered right to their doors.

QUORE Gelato’s Italian ice cream is created with world-class premium liqueurs and rich ingredients that are crafted in small batches by culinary professionals. The Pickled Beet will offer a special curated collection of QUORE Gelato for its clients that highlight South Florida’s most beloved flavors with a luxurious edge.

“We seek out the finest craftsmanship in everything we use, from our microgreens grower to the local bee keeper,” says Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. “QUORE Gelato fits our high standards for food quality, and we also love supporting local businesses."

The Pickled Beet will feature QUORE Gelato flavors for clients, including: Mango & Vodka — sweet notes of festive Belvedere mango vodka combined with a tropical and creamy mango gelato. Garnished with fresh mango and mint; Lemon & Champagne — a palate cleanser. Moët & Chandon champagne mixed with fresh lemon sorbet. Garnished with sliced strawberries; Piña Colada — Zacapa 23 rum stars in this tropical treat. Garnished with diced coconut; and Dulce de Leche & Tequila — Full of Latin flair, this combination includes Don Julio Reposado with rich dulce de leche and is garnished with chocolate nibs.

“At QUORE Gelato, we believe that indulgence and integrity can coexist in every spoonful — and that’s exactly why our partnership with The Pickled Beet feels like such a natural fit,” says Gloria Lynch, Sales Representative for QUORE Gelato. “Their commitment to fresh, elevated cuisine perfectly complements our passion for artisanal, liquor-infused gelatos and premium frozen desserts. Together, we’re excited to bring something truly special to the table — a dessert experience that surprises, delights, and finishes any meal with flair. The Pickled Beet knows great taste, and now their clients will know the sweet side of it too.”

QUORE Gelato is now available to The Pickled Beet’s weekly meals clients, aviation clients, catering clients, and private chef experience clients.

About The Pickled Beet

Personal Chef Services - Private Chef Experiences - In-Flight Catering

The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, helps clients focus on what’s most important in life through tailored weekly personal chef services that deliver freshly prepared 100% organic meals right to their home or office. They also offer personalized services through luxury private chef events and holiday catering, in-flight private aviation catering, and semi-private chef experiences.

Inspired by her Italian great grandmother’s home-cooked meals, Chef Elizabeth Willard founded The Pickled Beet in May 2006, with a mission to help clients heal through food, expertly accommodating even the most severe food allergies and medical maladies with delicious customized meals in a Celiac-safe kitchen.

Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach. For more information visit: https://thepickledbeet.com

About QUORE Gelato

QUORE Gelato is a Miami-based company that specializes in boozy gelato, combining Italian gelato with world-class liqueurs. They offer a variety of flavors, including "Mixologist Flight" where customers can mix and match. Their small-batch gelato is artisanally made with world-class liquors, offering enhanced flavors and creamy textures. For more information visit: https://www.quoregelato.com

