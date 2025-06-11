D’Art Design Leads Immersive Retail Evolution for Berger Paints

Berger Paints Berger Paints Berger Paints Berger Paints Berger Paints

D’Art Design reimagined Berger’s retail outlets with an immersive, sustainable store design that was rooted in creativity, engagement, and function.

We didn’t just design a store — we crafted a space where every touchpoint inspires, educates, and invites the customer into the heart of the Berger brand.” — Deepak Kumar, Global Operations Director, D’Art Design

BENGALURU, INDIA, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than 88 years of pioneering in the paints industry, Berger Paints has always been at the forefront of developing products to cater to the evolving needs and demands of its diverse customers. In order to maintain its commitment towards innovation and customer experience improvement, the renowned paint brand joined hands with a 360 retail marketing and branding agency, D’Art Design, to undertake a major retail transformation project. The idea revolved around changing the rules of store design and customer interaction by combining visual aesthetics with functionality in a new way that is not just rooted in innovation but in sustainable values as well. Visual Merchandising : Beyond Aesthetic AppealThe freshly revamped Berger’s retail space goes way beyond conventional visual merchandising. D’Art Design incorporated various design features that use the available space to inspire customers and encourage them to engage on multiple levels. The store’s facade features the signature Mesh Color Lava Shape. It is actually a visual representation of Berger’s “Paint Your Imagination” philosophy that is designed to spark curiosity without overwhelming the senses. This subtle yet compelling display connects the brand’s colorful palette to the customer’s creativity, which spills on far beyond the horizon.As the customer steps inside the store, a revolving three tier display at the entrance will present them with the latest product range. In addition, this strategic position will also help the brand capture the attention of passersby and draw them inside. Also, this rotating display is a perfect example of implementing a dynamic approach to merchandising along with keeping the presentation fresh and aligned with the brand’s innovative spirit.In order to move beyond the boring POS area, D’Art Design decided to inculcate DIY materials for creative customers near the checkout, further providing inspiration and convenience in one seamless experience. Retail Fixtures as Silent SalespersonsThe retail displays at Berger have been carefully designed to be silent salesmen without preachy power tactics. Every individual part is part of the purchase path of the product while being operated by hand. The store also has distinct demarcation for paints & putty, along with exclusive racks for interior & exterior paints, showcasing Berger’s wide range of products.At the heart of the layout is the Island Experience Lounge. It is a meticulously designed area that is completely dedicated for customers to explore products. They can touch, feel, and compare the textures and finishes and further make informed decisions according to their needs and suitability. Also, the incorporation of live demo shelves makes it possible for customers to view the effects of the products firsthand, further instilling confidence in their choices.During an interview about this respective project, Sameer Khosla, the global design director at D’Art Design, commented, ‘One of the key factors that significantly contributed to Berger Paints’ retail transformation project was the integration of functional fixtures with experiential retail design. We mainly aimed at developing a retail environment where innovation meets usability, further making the store both welcoming and educational.”Facade Design That Captures AttentionThe storefront forges heritage with modernity, perfectly reflecting Berger Paints’ longstanding legacy while adequately highlighting the brand’s future forward vision as well. The hanging signs, which are inspired by Victorian era designs, create a sense of the brand’s heritage and values and act as a point of difference within a competitive retail environment.D’Art Design achieved the facade’s color fusion by creating a carefully balanced interplay of hues. This fusion helped Berger seamlessly demonstrate its core message—encouraging customers to ‘paint their imagination. This respective design decision did not just add to the store visibility but also helped establish a narrative that perfectly aligns the brand’s identity with creative inspiration.Sustainability at Its CoreIn order to help Berger keep up with contemporary demands for eco conscious retail design along with catering to eco conscious customers, D’Art Design integrated the concept of sustainability thoughtfully throughout the retail transformation project. One main highlight is a chandelier that is composed of reused paint containers that hovers over the store’s center and is clearly visible from outside. This work of art is a clear proof of Berger’s dedication to sustainable practices along with innovative reuse of resources.Through its use of sustainable materials and design solutions, the project adequately demonstrates how green principles can be seamlessly integrated with aesthetics and function. Berger’s solution shows a commitment to minimizing environmental impact without compromising customer experience or brand attitude and expression.The Experience Lounge: When Inspiration Meets InnovationAt the center of the store’s retail transformation is the Experience Lounge. It is an immersive space for interested customers that is specially designed to foster creativity and promote customer engagement with the brand. This space gives visitors the opportunity to play with different colors, textures, and combination possibilities in an inspirational setting, further promoting mindful decision making.The inclusion/creation of an experience lounge within Berger’s store was a complete hit. This idea by D’Art Design didn’t just allow the paint brand to consult and guide customers. Instead, it also facilitated live demo sessions where products could be experienced and positioned on specially created shelves. This arrangement helps to close the gap between those choices that are theoretical and those that are practical, thus giving the clients more confidence in their eventual selection.After the completion of this retail transformation project, both teams sat together for a quick review meeting. During the discussion, the global marketing head at Berger Paints commented, ‘We genuinely wanted a partner who could help us create more than just a retail outlet. This is because we were looking forward to developing an experiential center where innovation meets customer needs. Thanks to D’Art Design for helping our dream turn into an immersive reality. Each and every retail aspect meets our expectations, but we cannot deny that the Experience Lounge perfectly exemplifies this approach. It actually offers a tangible connection to the brand’s values and product range.”Looking AheadBerger Paints' retail reinvention is a powerful example of how the strategic convergence of creative design and flawless execution can revolutionize customer engagement. By fusing dramatic visual merchandising, intelligent retail fixtures, a storied but cutting edge façade, sustainable design tactics, and an Experience Lounge that gets you in on the action, the project can be considered the flagship of retail environments in the industry.As Berger continues to evolve, this change represents its preparedness to respond to the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow with imagination, commitment, and customer focus. The store is Berger’s living legacy and a canvas for creativity where ideas, inspiration, and rolling up the sleeves come together to enable meaningful retail experiences.

