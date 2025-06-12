DSG | Grant Cooper Named a Top 10 Healthcare Executive Search Firm for 18 Consecutive Years

DSG | Grant Cooper, DSG Global's Healthcare practice, ranked as a top industry leader for 18 consecutive years by Modern Healthcare.

Modern Healthcare honors DSG | Grant Cooper for ongoing excellence in executive healthcare leadership recruitment

We take pride in serving as thought partners for our clients and helping institutions and organizations find the right leaders.” — Ed Stout, Global Managing Partner at DSG | Grant Cooper

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSG | Grant Cooper, DSG Global’s Healthcare practice, has been recognized once again by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top 10 Retained Executive Search Firms in the country—marking 18 consecutive years of industry-leading performance.Modern Healthcare evaluates hundreds of search firms annually, ranking them by the number of senior-level healthcare executive placements (VP and above) made in the prior year. The full list of honorees can be found here.DSG | Grant Cooper has been a trusted advisor for healthcare organizations for decades, partnering with clients to place senior leaders who deliver meaningful impact. The firm works with academic medical centers, integrated health systems, community hospitals, and mission-driven healthcare organizations nationwide—strategically placing leaders in key roles such as CEO, CFO, CMO, CHRO, and other vital positions across the healthcare enterprise.“We understand the critical challenges our healthcare clients face amid rapid industry shifts and ongoing uncertainty,” said Ed Stout, Global Managing Partner at DSG | Grant Cooper. “We take pride in serving as thought partners for our clients and helping institutions and organizations find the right leaders—not just to fill a role, but to move their mission forward, strengthen their team, and drive lasting results that have a ripple effect beyond any one candidate or organization.”“We’re incredibly proud of our Healthcare practice colleagues and the work they are doing to support their clients—including boards and executive teams—in identifying transformational leaders, navigating complex change, and driving meaningful impact,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of DSG Global. “Their deep industry expertise, collaborative spirit, and steadfast commitment to client success continue to elevate the standard of leadership.”###𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗗𝗦𝗚 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 (𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽)DSG Global is a Forbes-recognized executive search and consulting firm that partners with clients to cultivate the talent and leadership they need to navigate today and thrive tomorrow. With broad expertise and a commitment to long-term partnership, we help organizations reach their full human potential and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving world.DSG Global’s healthcare practice, DSG | Grant Cooper, brings clients a legacy of trust, deep healthcare expertise, and a personalized, strategic approach to every engagement. Through a unique combination of healthcare sector expertise and functional expertise—spanning roles like CFO, CHRO, and beyond—DSG Global’s healthcare practice pairs deep healthcare expertise with cross-functional executive search capabilities, giving clients access to the full spectrum of leadership talent needed to achieve their strategic goals.To learn more about DSG Global’s healthcare practice, visit: https://www.dsgco.com/industry/healthcare?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=health 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@dsgco.com

