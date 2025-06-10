DSG Global Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Rhonda Taylor and Paul Towne as Managing Directors

Portrait of DSG Global Managing Director, Rhonda Taylor Portrait of DSG Global Managing Director, Paul Towne

New appointments deepen DSG Global’s corporate and nonprofit expertise and functional leadership capabilities

Rhonda and Paul are forward-thinking leaders who bring strategic insight, deep expertise, and a collaborative approach to every engagement.” — Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of DSG Global

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSG Global, a Forbes-recognized executive search and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointments of two seasoned executive search leaders, Rhonda Taylor and Paul Towne, as Managing Directors.Rhonda joins the Corporate Practice partnering with consumer and technology clients to recruit transformational leaders and deliver successful outcomes, while Paul joins the firm’s Nonprofit and Social Impact Practice, DSG | Koya, where he will advise clients across the nonprofit sector.With over four decades of combined experience leading executive search engagements and advising influential organizations through critical leadership transitions, Rhonda and Paul’s appointments deepen DSG Global’s ability to serve clients with the insight, partnership, and precision required in today’s evolving social and business landscape. Rhonda and Paul will focus on delivering tailored executive search advisory for clients through strategic guidance and partnership—helping clients deepen their impact both in the short and long term.With over two decades of experience building high-performing and cohesive executive teams, Rhonda Taylor has become a sought after and trusted partner for public companies, growth-stage businesses, and startups at critical inflection points. She brings deep sector expertise in technology, CPG, entertainment, and media—having led searches for Amazon, Airbnb, Disney, and T-Mobile—with expertise that spans leadership roles across go-to-market, sales, marketing, product, and technology.Paul Towne brings deep experience in nonprofit leadership, philanthropy, and executive search. He has advised organizations such as the Proteus Fund, The LGBT Center of NYC, Hack the Hood, and United Way. His prior leadership roles at CARE USA, UNICEF USA, United Way Worldwide, and the American Red Cross have included strategic partnerships with Amazon, Google, and Meta, where he secured millions in fundraising support for various global and community initiatives.“Rhonda and Paul are forward-thinking leaders who bring strategic insight, deep expertise, and a collaborative approach to every engagement,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of DSG Global. “They embody our commitment to navigating the current climate and cultivating the future of leadership with purpose and impact.”About DSG Global (Diversified Search Group)DSG Global is a Forbes-recognized executive search and consulting firm that partners with clients to cultivate the talent and leadership they need to navigate today and thrive tomorrow. With broad expertise and a commitment to long-term partnership, we help organizations reach their full human potential and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving world.To learn more about DSG Global’s leadership team and multi-sector practices, visit www.dsgco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.