SpeakerStacks launches GDPR-compliant lead capture platform for event speakers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpeakerStacks has launched a new software platform designed to help business speakers collect leads from event audiences in a GDPR-compliant way. The launch has been timed to coincide with SXSW London 2025.Founder of SpeakerStacks, Adam Parry, explained, “Whether you’re a founder, sales leader, consultant, CMO, or evangelist, if you speak at events to generate demand or build relationships, capturing prospect information from your audience is practically impossible. Most event organisers can’t legally hand over attendee data, and that’s a huge missed opportunity for business speakers.”The platform enables users to create custom, branded landing pages accessible via QR code, allowing attendees to opt in during or immediately after a talk. Features include data capture forms with consent tools, CRM integration, automated follow-up messaging, and basic reporting on engagement and conversions.SpeakerStacks was developed to address the lack of attendee data available to speakers at business events. Speakers often do not receive access to delegate lists due to data protection regulations, and many rely on informal or manual methods such as business cards, spreadsheets or QR code links with no data management support.“SpeakerStacks turns your talk into a lead-gen magnet. With real-time QR code-driven landing pages, CRM integrations, and follow-up automation, it makes sure your audience turns into your pipeline,” added Parry.SpeakerStacks was created by Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Industry News and Event Tech Live; he has worked in the event technology sector for over a decade.A limited-time offer is available to coincide with launch week: free access to a basic plan, or 50% off the first 12 months for Pro and Teams tiers. Details are available at: www.speakerstacks.com ENDSAbout SpeakerStacksSpeakerStacks is the lead capture platform for business speakers who use events to grow.SpeakerStacks is a cloud-native lead capture and ROI analytics platform designed to transform speaking engagements into high-performing lead generation channels. Tailored for speakers, marketers, sales teams, and event organisers, the platform enables seamless conversion of live or virtual audiences into qualified CRM leads through branded QR codes and mobile-optimised landing pages.With dynamic QR codes, automated lead capture, and integrations with major CRM systems like HubSpot, Salesforce, and Pipedrive, SpeakerStacks streamlines the entire lead management process. It's built-in ROI Calculator provides actionable insights by analysing event costs, time investments, leads, and conversions, helping users optimise future events.Committed to data security and compliance, SpeakerStacks ensures encryption at rest and in transit, adhering to privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. Whether you're a solo speaker or part of a large event team, SpeakerStacks offers scalable solutions to maximise the impact of every presentation.Press Contact: Adam Parry, Founder, SpeakerStacks.press@speakerstacks.com

