Meshh Launches next-generation spatial analytics platform: Meshh Vantage

The new desktop for Meshh Vantage

Leading spatial analytics specialist, Meshh, has announced the launch of Vantage, its powerful, next-generation spatial analytics platform.

can use spatial analytics. We have completely redesigned the user interface to include intuitive navigation and customizable event dashboards based on each client's specific needs and preferences. Vantage has also improved event setup and comparison capabilities, and enhanced user administration with simplified role management.”“Meshh Vantage is a major step forward for capturing leads, making data visualization clearer and more intuitive than ever,” said Kayla C, account executive, Deckel & Moneypenny.Vantage is designed to be a self-service platform that dovetails with Meshh’s easy-to-deploy sensors, making spatial analytics of any space a straightforward process for event organisers and agencies.“We have an exciting suite of additional Vantage features coming out during 2025, specifically, the ability to automate complex, powerful metrics like flow and user journeys, as well as directly piping in industry-leading benchmarking data and event comparison capabilities,” added McGuckian.Meshh utilizes passive, privacy-compliant sensors to capture anonymous location-based data, providing agencies, brands and organisers with powerful insights, including visitor dwell time measurement, flow tracking, engagement levels, and repeat visits analysis. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage is designed to be easily deployed across various clients and programs, including tours, brand pop-ups, trade shows, sports activations, and more. The new platform lets clients easily leverage measurement output to inform strategy decisions. Clients can customize metrics to suit various programmes and easily integrate them into their existing on-site measurement tools. This powerful new platform represents a significant upgrade to Meshh’s spatial analytics capabilities, featuring enhanced UI/UX, improved user administration, and advanced customisation options.Meshh CEO Caroline McGuckian explained, “Meshh Vantage is a step-change in how

