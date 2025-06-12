Submit Release
2025 Environmental Awards Winners Announced by Business Awards UK

Business Awards UK 2025 Environmental Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Environmental Awards. These awards recognise organisations across the UK that are delivering meaningful progress in environmental sustainability. The recipients have demonstrated credible, practical contributions to environmental improvement, reflecting a growing emphasis on measurable results and long-term strategy in sustainability efforts.

Business Awards UK 2025 Environmental Awards Winners

- Excel Energy - Green Technology Award
- Blue Marble Research - Best in Environmental Research
- Browne Jacobson LLP - Best Sustainable Business Practice
- BWB Technologies - Community Impact Award

Business Awards UK 2025 Environmental Awards Finalists

- Rubbish Ideas - Green Technology Award
- Browne Jacobson LLP - Community Impact Award
- BWB Technologies - Best Sustainable Business Practice

Recognising Leadership in Environmental Practice

The 2025 Environmental Awards highlight how organisations are taking concrete steps to reduce their environmental impact while contributing to broader sustainability goals. From the implementation of low-carbon technologies and comprehensive environmental management systems to research that informs public policy, the winners and finalists have shown how businesses can align operational priorities with environmental responsibility.

What distinguishes this year’s recipients is their commitment to evidence-led approaches. Their work reflects not only a desire to contribute to environmental outcomes, but a clear focus on transparency, data-driven strategy, and collaboration with stakeholders and communities.

As sustainability continues to become a key area of strategic importance, these organisations provide examples of how purposeful, well-integrated environmental initiatives can drive both internal improvements and wider positive outcomes.

For further information about the 2025 Environmental Awards, please contact Business Awards UK.

